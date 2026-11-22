Fortnite Captain’s Day returns today with 17 new Sprites for Battle Royale players to collect. The new collection includes the return of Gold Sprites and the debut of the Sir Oscar the Second Sprite. Here’s the full list of new Fortnite Sprites added in the November 22 update, along with what their powers do.
All 17 New Fortnite Sprites Added on November 22
The November 22 Captain’s Day update adds 14 Gold Sprites and three Sir Oscar the Second sprites. The new patch also sees the arrival of Oscar as a boss, along with his own POI on the map. Alongside that is the debut of his very own Sir Oscar the Second Sprite.
Videos by VICE
However, the big news here is the return of Gold Sprites from Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. Players can now collect this season’s Sprites in a new liquid gold design. To make it easier to track which ones you still need, here’s the full list of Sprites added in today’s Captain’s Day update:
All 14 Fortnite Gold Sprites
- Gold Halfpeel’d Sprite
- Gold Re-Pete Sprite
- Gold Barry O’Fish Sprite
- Gold Wayfinder Sprite
- Gold Chester Sprite
- Gold Kelper Sprite
- Gold Exmarks Sprite
- Gold Lil’ Squibbly Sprite
- Gold Squiplash Sprite
- Gold Lil’ Flacko Sprite
- Gold Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite
- Gold Plundarrgh Sprite
- Gold Mini Miku Sprite
- Gold Sir Oscar the Second Sprite
All Sir Oscar the Second Sprites
- Sir Oscar the Second Sprite
- Fortune Sir Oscar the Second Sprite
- Cursed Sir Oscar the Second Sprite
- Gold Sir Oscar the Second Sprite
Fortnite Gold Sprite and Sir Oscar the Second Powers Explained
Sir Oscar the Second is the only brand-new Sprite in the November 22 Captain’s Day update. The new collectible boosts your pickaxe damage and gives you a temporary movement speed boost when your Shield breaks. According to Epic, Gold Sprites also give you an XP bonus when you eliminate opponents.
- Sir Oscar the Second Sprite increases your pickaxe damage and gives you a temporary speed boost when your Shield breaks. Both boosts get stronger each time the Sprite levels up.
- Gold Sprites award 3× Elimination XP when you eliminate an opponent with a Gold Sprite equipped, making them great for aggressive play and leveling up.
What Time Do the New Fortnite Sprites Go Live?
The new Fortnite Sprites go live at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on November 22 with the Captain’s Day update. You can check the countdown in Fortnite’s in-game Treasure menu to see when Oscar arrives as the new Captain.