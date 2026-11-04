13 New Fortnite Sprites Arrive in November 7 Captain’s Day Update

Epic Games has confirmed that new Fortnite Sprites are coming to the battle royale on November 7. The Fortnite Treasure Hunters Captain’s Day update will introduce the Cursed Sprite variants, giving players more collectibles to hunt down during the mini season.

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Fortnite Treasure Hunters launched on November 1, 33 new Sprites were added to the game’s files. However, the 11 Cursed Sprite variants were not enabled, so players couldn’t actually find them. Epic Games has now confirmed when the missing Cursed Sprites will become available.

Videos by VICE

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Cursed Sprites release date is Saturday, November 7, 2026. This also falls on the next Captain’s Day update, which brings new weapons, Sprites, and more to the battle royale. With the Lil Uzi Ver Sprite also expected to debut on the same day, that brings us to a total of 13 new Fortnite Sprites arriving this weekend.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here is the full list of new Fortnite Sprites expected with the November 7 update:

All Fortnite Cursed Sprites

Cursed Halfpeel’d Sprite

Cursed Re-Pete Sprite

Cursed Barry O’Fish Sprite

Cursed Wayfinder Sprite

Cursed Chester Sprite

Cursed Kelper Sprite

Cursed Exmarks Sprite

Cursed Lil’ Squibbly Sprite

Cursed Lil’ Flacko Sprite

Cursed Plundarrgh Sprite

Cursed Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite

Lil’ Uzi Vert Sprites

Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite

Fortune Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite

What Time Do Cursed Sprites Come to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new Cursed Sprite variant could go live at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on November 7, if the update follows previous Power Hour schedules. However, Epic Games has not confirmed an exact release time for the new variants.

Here is what that estimated start time would look like in major regions:

Fortnite Cursed Sprites Release Times

Region Estimated Release Time Date US Pacific (PST) 11:00 AM November 7 US Eastern (EST) 2:00 PM November 7 United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 PM November 7 Central Europe (CET) 8:00 PM November 7 Japan (JST) 4:00 AM November 8 Australia (AEST / Brisbane) 5:00 AM November 8 Australia (AEDT / Sydney) 6:00 AM November 8 New Zealand (NZDT) 8:00 AM November 8

It should be pointed out, these times are estimates based on previous Power Hour formats. Epic describes Captain’s Days as content updates, but has not confirmed a two-hour event window or multiple sessions for November 7. We are still waiting for confirmation of when the Cursed Sprites will become available.