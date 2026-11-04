13 New Fortnite Sprites Arrive in November 7 Captain’s Day Update

Epic Games has confirmed that new Fortnite Sprites are coming to the battle royale on November 7. The Fortnite Treasure Hunters Captain’s Day update will introduce the Cursed Sprite variants, giving players more collectibles to hunt down during the mini season.
Fortnite Cursed Sprites Relase Date explained
When Fortnite Treasure Hunters launched on November 1, 33 new Sprites were added to the game’s files. However, the 11 Cursed Sprite variants were not enabled, so players couldn’t actually find them. Epic Games has now confirmed when the missing Cursed Sprites will become available.
Videos by VICE
According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Cursed Sprites release date is Saturday, November 7, 2026. This also falls on the next Captain’s Day update, which brings new weapons, Sprites, and more to the battle royale. With the Lil Uzi Ver Sprite also expected to debut on the same day, that brings us to a total of 13 new Fortnite Sprites arriving this weekend.
Here is the full list of new Fortnite Sprites expected with the November 7 update:
All Fortnite Cursed Sprites
- Cursed Halfpeel’d Sprite
- Cursed Re-Pete Sprite
- Cursed Barry O’Fish Sprite
- Cursed Wayfinder Sprite
- Cursed Chester Sprite
- Cursed Kelper Sprite
- Cursed Exmarks Sprite
- Cursed Lil’ Squibbly Sprite
- Cursed Lil’ Flacko Sprite
- Cursed Plundarrgh Sprite
- Cursed Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite
Lil’ Uzi Vert Sprites
- Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite
- Fortune Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite
What Time Do Cursed Sprites Come to Fortnite?
The new Cursed Sprite variant could go live at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on November 7, if the update follows previous Power Hour schedules. However, Epic Games has not confirmed an exact release time for the new variants.
Here is what that estimated start time would look like in major regions:
Fortnite Cursed Sprites Release Times
|Region
|Estimated Release Time
|Date
|US Pacific (PST)
|11:00 AM
|November 7
|US Eastern (EST)
|2:00 PM
|November 7
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|7:00 PM
|November 7
|Central Europe (CET)
|8:00 PM
|November 7
|Japan (JST)
|4:00 AM
|November 8
|Australia (AEST / Brisbane)
|5:00 AM
|November 8
|Australia (AEDT / Sydney)
|6:00 AM
|November 8
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|8:00 AM
|November 8
It should be pointed out, these times are estimates based on previous Power Hour formats. Epic describes Captain’s Days as content updates, but has not confirmed a two-hour event window or multiple sessions for November 7. We are still waiting for confirmation of when the Cursed Sprites will become available.