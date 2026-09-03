25 New Fortnite Sprites Added in September 3 Update – Complete List

A total of 25 new Fortnite Sprites have just been added to the game in the September 3 update. From the new Mega Man Sprite to the Loot Hacker variants, here is a complete list of every new Sprite included in the major Fortnite v42.10 update.

All New Fortnite Sprites Added on September 3

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 25 new Fortnite Sprites were added to the game today on September 3 as part of the massive Chapter 7 Season 4 v42.10 patch. The major update includes the Mega Man Sprite, X-Ray Sprite, Onigiri Sprite, and Overshield Sprite. However, Epic Games also surprised players by adding 14 new Loot Hacker Sprite variants.

Videos by VICE

It’s currently unclear whether all 25 Fortnite Sprites will be unlockable today or if some will be slowly released over the coming weeks. However, for your convenience, here is the complete list of new Sprites added in the Fortnite v42.10 update:

New Fortnite Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

X-Ray Sprite

Onigiri Sprite

Mega Man Sprite

Overshield Sprite

Cheatmaster X-Ray Sprite

Gold X-Ray Sprite

Cheat Master Overshield Sprite

Gold Overshield Sprite

Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite

Gold Onigiri Sprite

All New Loot Hacker Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Loot Hacker Crown Sprite

Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite

Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite

Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite

Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite

Loot Hacker Tails Sprite

Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite

Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite

Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite

Loot Hacker Bushranger Sprite

Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite

Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite

Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite

Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite

Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite

New Fortnite Sprites and Their Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

While 25 Sprites were technically added in the September 3 update, only four entirely new Sprite types are making their Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 debut today. Here is a breakdown of each new Fortnite Sprite and what its power does:

Sprite Power X-Ray Sprite Periodically marks nearby enemies. Its detection radius increases with each level. Mega Man Sprite Reduces friction while sliding or swimming, allowing you to slide farther with each level. Overshield Sprite Grants Overshield, with the amount increasing as the Sprite levels up. Onigiri Sprite Activates Overdrive after you eat or drink a consumable. Overdrive lasts longer with each level.

The X-Ray, Overshield, and Onigiri Sprites also have Cheatmaster and Gold variants. These versions have the same general powers, but their abilities become stronger as they level up.

At the time of writing, the exact locations and unlock methods for the new Loot Hacker Sprites have not been confirmed. Although some of their in-game descriptions claim that they can be found in high and mountainous areas, this could be generic placeholder text. The variants may instead be obtained from Sprite Chests, Cheat Codes, or future events.

When Do the New Fortnite Sprites Come Out?

The new Sprites will start appearing in Fortnite on September 3 at 6 AM PT, or 9 AM ET. While the v42.10 update technically goes live at 3 AM PT, the new Sprites won’t actually become unlockable until the daily Sprite reset at 6 AM PT.

Here is an easy-to-read table showing when the 25 new Fortnite Sprites come out in several major regions:

Fortnite September 3 Sprite Release Times

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 3 6:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) September 3 7:00 AM Central Time (CT) September 3 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) September 3 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 3 10:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 3 2:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) September 3 3:00 PM India (IST) September 3 6:30 PM Japan (JST) September 3 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 3 10:00 PM Australia East Coast (AEST) September 3 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 4 1:00 AM

With 25 new Sprites to collect, the September 3 update has given Fortnite players plenty of reasons to jump back into Chapter 7 Season 4. The Mega Man, X-Ray, Overshield, and Onigiri Sprites introduce completely new powers, while the Loot Hacker lineup gives several existing characters another variant to unlock.

However, we still don’t know whether every Sprite will become available immediately at reset or if Epic Games plans to release some of them through future Cheat Codes and events. We will update this guide as soon as the official locations and unlock requirements for all new Fortnite Sprites are confirmed.