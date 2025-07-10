New ‘Fortnite’ Superman Mythic Releases Soon and Lets Players Break The Game With OP Superpowers

A new Fortnite Superman Mythic has been announced by Epic Games, and it seems pretty broken. The new power allows one player to literally become Superman in the battle royale. The OP mechanic is giving some players traumatic Doctor Doom flashbacks.

Superman Mythic Details revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

After a month of being teased, we finally got our first details about the Fortnite Superman Mythic. The update comes from prolific dataminer HYPEX, who posted information about the mechanic in a July 10 post on X. According to the leaker, the Fortnite Superman Mythic will start appearing in-game on July 11.

However, the most interesting thing that was revealed was just how broken the Superman Mythic appears to be. According to HYPEX, every match will have a chance to spawn the item. The first player who picks up the Mythic will literally transform into Superman himself, and have the ability to fly, melt things with lasers, and have super strength.

Screenshot: Twitter @HYPEX

If you are getting flashbacks of Doctor Doom from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, you are not alone! It sounds like whoever gets their hands on the Superman Mythic will pretty much be guaranteed to win the match. It will be interesting to see what the drop rates will be. With Doctor Doom, Epic Games had to actually change the spawn rates numerous times due to players complaining about how OP the Mythic was.

Play video

Epic Games also revealed the DC event with a special trailer. In the video, it was confirmed that the Fortnite Superman Mythic release date will be Friday, July 11. While server downtime can vary, most players should start seeing the Superman powers starting at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST.

The new Chapter 6 Season 3 update will also be adding the much-anticipated Superman Fortress of Solitude POI to Fortnite. Players will be able to visit the iconic comic-book location in the game’s battle royale modes. However, it’s unclear if the Superman Mythic will spawn inside of it. If the trailer is anything to go off of, though, it’s a good possibility!

Screenshot: Twitter @ShiinaBR

Before you panic about the Superman Mythic spawning in every Fortnite match, that appears to be an error. According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Mythic will “have a chance” to spawn every match. So, it’s not guaranteed. Until the update goes live, we won’t actually know what the drop rates are. While it would be cool to become Superman, you are also having to compete with 99 other players also trying to get the power. If Doctor Doom is anything to go by, it can get fatiguing pretty quickly.