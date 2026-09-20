New Found Glory Co-Founder Chad Gilbert Passes Away at 45

Tragic news struck the family, friends, and fans of Chad Gilbert. The New Found Glory guitarist passed away at 45 years old after a battle with brain cancer. His wife Lisa Cimorelli shared the devastating news on social media that he passed in his sleep surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, his daughter Lily, his brother Brian, and his mother Jackie.

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true,” they wrote.

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Additionally, New Found Glory honored him in the same post, admiring Chad Gilbert as a person and guitarist. “Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades,” his bandmates shared.

Chad Gilbert Tragically Passes Away at 45 After Adrenal Cancer Battle

“Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived,” they continued. “The memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

Previously, Chad Gilbert battled adrenal gland cancer. But back in April 2026, he told Rolling Stone he knew something was off during the release party for their album Listen Up!. The entire left side of his body seemed to be failing him. It wasn’t just normal responses to his medications this time.

“Our doctor contacted the brain and spine radiologist and he was like, ‘Get him to the emergency room right now,’” his wife Lisa Cimorelli recalled. The next morning they had found three new tumors. One of them was the size of a walnut and was pressing on the back right side of the brain, which was causing the loss of movement on the left side.”

New Found Glory recently went on tour with fellow rock band Yellowcard. Chad Gilbert knew that he couldn’t perform like he used to. However, he vowed to perform nearby shows that wouldn’t tax his body too much.

“I have my crying moments where like everyone, I have to let it out,” he said. “But I like that we can turn it around into something positive… It’s always been just to inspire and grow a community of people that want to go to our shows and smile and have a good time.”

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)