You Should Probably Go to This Screamo Festival in Toronto

As Noisey mentioned over the course of last summer, the screamo scene is thriving right now, with new bands cropping up across the world and old bands springing back to life. This August, for its second year, New Friends Fest in Toronto will aim to wrangle as many of them as possible together in one place.



Making appearances will be Majority Rule and City of Caterpillar, two Virginia pioneers who came out of retirement recently, as well as some celebrated new acts like Respire and Ostraca.

“New Friends Fest is an attempt at fostering a strong, welcoming, diverse community free of fascism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, amongst other forms of oppression,” co-organizer Rohan Lilauwala says via email.

There will also be a pre-fest in the days leading up to New Friends Fest which will feature Loma Prieta and Jeromes Dream among others.

August 2 to 4 at The Tranzac in Toronto

All ages

$60 weekend pass, $72 weekend plus pre-fest pass

Featuring:

CIty of Caterpillar, Majority Rule, Lord Snow, Gillian Carter, Respire, Ostraca, Massa Nera, Au Revoir, Frail Hands, Carrion Spring, Eyelet, Fluoride, Foxtails, Dianacrawls, Terry Green, Digest, Pique, Supine, Obroa-Skai, Thisishowitendedintokyo, Amitié, and Karloff

Pre-fest:

Loma Prieta, Jeromes Dream, Piper Maru, and Stay Down

