New Game From Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human Studio Shuts Down After Just 4 Months

Unfortunately the latest game from Quantic Dream did not manage to connect with a wide enough audience and is going offline just a few months after its launch date.

SpellCasters Chronicles is Shutting Down on June 19

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After a difficult first few months, the server shutdown date has arrived for Spellcasters Chronicles. The Quantic Dream MOBA was an Early Access game available on PC via Steam for three months before the developer announced it would not be dedicating any additional resources to the title.

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Players had about a month of additional game time and server support after that announcement before the official shutdown date arrived on June 19. Quantic Dream cited the game failing to reach an audience needed to ensure its long-term sustainability as the reason for the difficulty decision.

Here is the official announcement statement that Quantic Dream released when the decisions was made public:

“Today, Quantic Dream is announcing the discontinuation of the development of Spellcasters Chronicles.

With this project, our teams set out to explore new creative territories and create a bold, original multiplayer experience. Spellcasters Chronicles allowed us to experiment with new concepts and bring to life an ambitious game shaped by the talent, creativity, and dedication of everyone involved.

However, in today’s particularly challenging market environment, the game has not reached the audience needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. We have therefore made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts on our other projects.

As part of this decision, the studio will undertake an internal reorganization. We are fully committed to handling this transition with fairness, care, and respect, and will prioritize internal reassignments wherever possible to support our other productions.

The development of Star Wars Eclipse is not affected by this decision and continues as planned.

Spellcasters Chronicles will remain accessible online until June 19, 2026, when the servers will be shut down. All amounts spent during Early Access will be eligible for a full refund upon request. Further details will be shared in the coming days through the game’s official channels and Discord.

We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined us on this journey, the creators and community members who supported the project, and the teams whose remarkable work brought Spellcasters Chronicles to life.”

Although the press release attempted to assure fans that development on Star Wars Eclipse would not be impacted by this decision, some gamers are still feeling anxious about whether that title will get a chance to be completed and actually release.

Star Wars Eclipse still has no confirmed release window and it has been five years since the title was originally revealed by Quantic Dream. There have been rumors of a difficult development period, so it will be very interesting to see what updates, if any, Quantic Dream provides on that project in the coming weeks or months.

Be sure to check back soon for more new and updates on what is next for Quantic Dream.

Spellcasters Chronicles officially goes offline on June 19, 2026.