New God of War Game and Laufey Release Date Confirmed At San Diego Comic-Con

The God of War Laufey panel at San Diego Comic-Con was full of huge announcements, including Cory Barlog taking the stage to announce that another new God of War game is being planned as a follow up to 2027’s God of War Laufey.

New, Kratos Focused God of War Game Will Connect To Laufey

Screenshot: PlayStation

San Diego Comic-Con is well underway and there have been a ton of interesting and exciting announcements coming out of the annual event. God of War Laufey had a dedicated panel on Friday’s schedule and the team used the occasion to reveal two major announcements.

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First, the panel kicked off with a huge surprise right out of the gates. Head of Creative Cory Barlog began the panel with the announcement that Laufey will be followed by another Kratos-led God of War game that connects to Laufey’s story.

That means that God of War fans will get to experience Laufey in 2027, the upcoming remake trilogy sometime in the near future, and then another Kratos God of War game, as well.

There were no details shared about the Kratos God of War game’s plot and setting and it seems likely that the title is probably years away. Barlog did not share any release window or confirm what platform the game would be launching on when it arrives.

Laufey Releases Februrary 16, 2027

Screenshot: PlayStation

From there, the panel moved on to put the focus on the game’s cast and allowed Deborah Ann Woll to speak about Faye and Jack Quaid to talk about his time performing the role of Phranque.

The original reveal of God of War Laufey confirmed that the game would be coming in 2027, but the SDCC panel went a step further and locked in a specific release date. The panel closed with the surprise reveal that God of War Laufey releases February 16, 2027.

Many industry insiders had suggested that the game was further along than many fans might expect and that a release date in the first half of 2027 was very likely. This announcement confirms those rumors and it sounds like PS5 gamers will be diving into the next chapter of the God of War series very early in 2027.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates about God of War and from San Diego Comic-Con.

God of War Laufey releases February 16, 2027 on PS5.