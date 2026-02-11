New God Of War Game Might Release On Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

A new rumor claims that the next God of War game might be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. According to a prominent insider, Sony has been considering making the 2.5D Metroidvania spinoff multiplatform for a while now.

Rumored 2.5D God of War Spinoff May Be Multiplatform

Screenshot: X @NWeedle

Back in June 2025, we reported on a leak that claimed that Sony Santa Monica was working on a 2.5D Metroidvania God of War spinoff title. The new project was said to be a prequel that takes place in Greece. Unlike most rumors, this one was backed by multiple gaming journalists and insiders as being true. Despite this, it’s been a year now without any updates about it.

Videos by VICE

However, the game recently surfaced again when leaker NashWeedle said there was a rumor that the God of War Metroidvania would be coming to the Switch 2. Where things get interesting is that prolific gaming insider NateTheHate seemingly corroborated that he had heard Sony was considering making the title multiplatform in the past.

Screenshot: X @NateTheHate2

“All I can say is this: When talk of the 2D God of War first started last year, I heard whispers that it was being considered for a multiplatform release. Whether that consideration evolved into an active plan… I don’t know.” Although, to be clear, Nate clearly says he doesn’t know. He also makes it clear that the rumor isn’t concrete, and were just “whispers.”

Could the New God of War Be Revealed at State of Play?

Screenshot: PlayStation

This latest God of War leak is also interesting timing, considering we are getting a major Sony State of Play on February 12, 2026. Adding more fuel to the fire, another prominent gaming insider said it could be possible that Sony Santa Monica’s next project will be shown at the PS5 showcase.

On the ResetEra forums, Shinobi602 wrote, “Wouldn’t be super surprising given the target release window.” Although he then clarified that this was not confirmation that the game would be shown off. However, with the 2.5D God of War game being leaked all the way back in 2025, it would line up with the State of Play.

What We Know About the 2.5D God of War Metroidvania

Screenshot: PlayStation

First off, it should be stated that the game has not been officially confirmed by Sony Santa Monica. The new 2.5D God of War spinoff was first leaked by popular gaming insider Jeff Grubb in March 2025.

However, fellow journalist Tom Henderson later revealed that he heard it was going to be a 2.5D Metroidvania spinoff game. Based on all of the leaks, here is everything we know about the God of War project:

The rumored God of War spinoff will use a 2.5D Metroidvania-inspired design.

The game is said to be a smaller-scale project centered on Kratos’ origins in ancient Greece.

Gameplay reportedly combines traditional God of War-style combat with mechanics similar to Blasphemous.

The story takes place before Kratos becomes a god, positioning it as a prequel to the main series.

Deimos, Kratos’ brother, is expected to make a return after being absent since God of War: Ghost of Sparta.

Development is reportedly being led by Santa Monica Studio.

The game may be getting support from Mega Cat Studios, known for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into The Pit.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Is the God of War Leak Legit?

The 2.5D God of War Metroidvania rumor is interesting because, if it’s true, it’s one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry. Given all that we know about it, it would be more shocking if it wasn’t real at this point. While we should always take any rumor with a grain of salt, this project seems to have a lot of prominent insiders and journalists confirming its existence.

Although I believe the game is real, I’m pretty skeptical about it releasing on Nintendo Switch 2. While Sony have been open to releasing their major titles on PC, it would be pretty surprising to see the God of War IP on competing platforms. The only thing that makes this somewhat plausible is that it’s a smaller-scale spinoff game. I mean, a God of War Metroidvania would do absolute bangers on Nintendo Switch 2, in all fairness.