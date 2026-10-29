New GTA 6 Gameplay Revealed in South Park Shows a Disgusting Feature

Rockstar Games has revealed new GTA 6 gameplay in the latest South Park episode. The clip shows off a Grand Theft Auto VI feature that lets players attack NPCs with dog poop. It’s both hilarious and as disgusting as you’d expect!

South Park Features New GTA 6 Gameplay

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Bloomberg

New GTA 6 gameplay was featured in the South Park Season 29 episode “Guinea Pig on a Stick,” which aired on October 28. In the episode, Randy, Kyle, and the others are given a presentation on Grand Theft Auto VI’s groundbreaking features. Surprisingly, the show then cuts to actual GTA 6 gameplay footage that has never been seen before.

Videos by VICE

The new video shows Jason and Lucia on a crowded beach before things take a pretty disgusting turn. The footage then reveals that players can pick up dog poop in the overworld and throw it at NPCs. Disgustingly, players can also wield the feces as a melee item and slap an NPC across the face with it. Yeah, it’s both awesome and pretty nasty at the same time.

Watch the New GTA 6 Gameplay Clip

For your convenience, we have embedded the new GTA 6 gameplay clip from the show below so you can watch it:

South Park has shared new GTAVI dog poo gameplay pic.twitter.com/4TZ5zi3FPS — ben (@videotech) October 29, 2026

However, dog poop jokes aside, the new GTA 6 gameplay footage also gives us another look at the game’s breathtaking beaches. Just like in the debut trailer, the crowd density in the clip is absolutely insane, and the scene is packed with incredible detail. And yes, you can beat NPCs with dog poop. That’s a thing.

Screenshot: ComedyCentral

The ending credits for South Park’s “Guinea Pig on a Stick” also confirmed that the GTA 6 gameplay demo was not a joke just made for the show, and was actually authentic. The credits revealed that Rockstar Games actually sent the animation studio the gameplay so it could be used in the show.

This is pretty neat, as it’s another example of Rockstar finding unusual ways to show off its game. Of all the places to reveal new Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay, a South Park episode featuring a dog poop fight feels like a pretty fitting choice.

So yeah, if you ever wanted to beat an NPC up with dog poop, Rockstar has apparently been thinking about you. Between the crowded beach and the bizarre ways players can interact with its residents, the clip gives us another reason to spend hours messing around in Vice City.