New GTA 6 Modding Feature Leaked—and It Sounds Like Roblox

A new leak claims that Rockstar Games is going to announce a new GTA 6 modding engine. If true, the new GTAV platform will allow content creators to make levels and items in Grand Theft Auto 6 online. It sounds a lot like Roblox! But is it real?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest update comes from GTAVI_Countdown, who claims that GTA 6 will get a new modding engine called ‘Project Rome.’ In a September 24 post on X, the account described Grand Theft Auto 6’s online mode as having content creation. “Rockstar Games is reportedly preparing to reveal Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) soon. It aims to make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform it into a platform, not just a game. It will allow players to create their own custom experiences.”

Interestingly, the “custom experiences” description sounds very similar to the feature found in Fortnite and Roblox. If accurate, GTA 6 will have in-game tools that let players create their own modded experiences in its online mode. Now, before you get too excited, the original source for this leak actually comes from credible Rockstar Games dataminer ‘Tez2.’ However, it’s important to point out the insider never confirmed Project Rome will be used in GTA 6, and has only confirmed it for GTA 5.

Screenshot: X @nopixeltweets, Tez2

So yeah, it appears whatever Rockstar Games is cooking up, it is currently for the 2013 title. This makes sense, with Rockstar Games recently announcing they are now officially working with NoPixel. The popular GTAV RP (Roleplaying) servers are now going to be incorporated directly into the Rockstar Games launcher. It appears that NoPixel will likely be using the rumored Project Rome modding platform.

Rockstar Games Collaboration with NoPixel Could Hint at Grand Theft Auto 6 Online Future

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While this latest GTA 6 leak seems to be based on an upcoming GTAV update, it would be very unlikely if the new feature doesn’t get carried over to the 2026 title. The NoPixel collaboration might also give us a hint at what we can expect from Grand Theft Auto 6 online. Specifically, it seems like Rockstar Games is aiming to give players the tools to craft their own custom maps and items.

Plus, GTA 6 launching with an integrated online RP mode is a pretty big deal in its own right. Players immediately reacted to the idea of GTA 6 becoming the next Roblox and Fortnite on social media. “If this is true, then we’re not getting GTA 7 for like 20 years,” one user joked. Another user excitedly posted, “If this is real, modding could finally go mainstream. Been waiting for something like this since the old GTA San Andreas mod days!” One commenter even quipped, “Exactly what Leslie Benzies was trying to do with Mind’s Eye, but it will actually work.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Not everyone was excited about this latest rumor, though. Some GTA fans were critical of the metaverse claims and don’t want players to be able to make their own custom experiences. They specifically are worried that GTA 6 could become “too unserious” like Roblox and Fortnite. Of course, we should take all of this with a major grain of salt.

It’s true that Rockstar Games is making big moves with GTAV. And it’s worth paying attention to, as it’s likely going to be a preview of what we can expect in GTA 6 online. But there is still a lot of speculation about Project Rome.