Grand Theft Auto VI players have discovered a new money exploit that lets them print millions of dollars in minutes. Here is how to do the GTA 6 money glitch involving stash bags, and how to duplicate the cash inside anywhere at anytime to complete Jason and Lucia’s BuckMe Family Savings goal.

How to Do the New GTA 6 Money Glitch with stash bags

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To do the new GTA 6 money glitch, crouch, drop a stash bag filled with valuables, and pick it back up without moving. This doubles the contents of the bag, and you can repeat the process anywhere on the map.

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All you need is a stash bag containing drugs, jewelry, or marked bills. If you need loot to get started, raid an Illegal Operation and fill your bag with valuables.

Here’s how to duplicate your stash bag contents in GTA 6 using PlayStation controls:

With your stash bag equipped, press Circle to crouch.

to crouch. While crouched, hold L1 to open the weapon wheel. Switch to the Items tab and select your stash bag.

to open the weapon wheel. Switch to the tab and select your stash bag. Hold Circle to drop the stash bag. Stay crouched and do not move .

to drop the stash bag. Stay crouched and . Press Triangle to pick up the bag. The contents inside will now be doubled.

to pick up the bag. The contents inside will now be doubled. Repeat the process until the bag reaches its limit.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The most I was able to get in a single stash bag was $277,200 worth of loot. If you want to make millions in one trip, you’ll need a van with enough room to carry multiple bags.

How to Make Millions in Minutes With the GTA 6 Money Glitch

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can combine the new stash bag glitch with the original GTA 6 money glitch at the warehouse east of Hamlet. The old method involved leaving the area and returning to make the cocaine respawn. With the new glitch, you can duplicate the loot right at the warehouse.

First, steal a van with 10 storage slots, then drive it to the warehouse east of Hamlet. Here’s the exact location:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Pick up the cocaine from the back of the teddy bear van and inside the warehouse to fill a stash bag. Use the duplication steps we outlined above until the bag maxes out, then store it in your van. Repeat the process until all 10 slots are full.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Ten bags worth $100,000 each will net you $1 million. If you get each bag up to the $277,200 I hit in my test, a full van would be worth $2.72 million. Once you’ve loaded up you vehicle with your duplicated stash, drive to Tyrone in Vice City and drop off the bags for a major pay out.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

However, it should be pointed out that even in Chapter 5, your BuckMe app has a $2 million dollar limit. So if you get hit with a “pending” transaction, you need to go spend money at shops to clear some space for your new windfall.

So you may not see all of your money instantly if you push past that cap. Don’t worry it’s there. Just go to stores and purchase things until you empty enough space in your savings account for your big payout to be sent in.