New GTA 6 Screenshots Show How Much Rockstar Has Polished the Game

Rockstar Games has released three new GTA 6 screenshots that show off how much its graphics have improved. The new images reveal the insane level of polish Grand Theft Auto VI has undergone since its delay.

GTA 6 Screenshots Show Major Graphical Improvements

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When GTA 6 was delayed back in 2025, Rockstar Games revealed it was due to the studio wanting to polish the game further. While some fans were disappointed at the time, it now appears that the wait was more than worth it. Rockstar Games has released new GTA 6 screenshots that show off how much the game has been polished. And it looks incredible.

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While revealing the Grand Theft Auto VI radio stations, Rockstar also uploaded three new scenic shots. However, eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed the level of detail in the latest images. For example, in the nighttime screenshot, we can see puddles on the street reflecting the neon lights of the surrounding buildings.

To give you an idea of how much the game’s graphics appear to have improved, here is a comparison of the same scene from the 2023 trailer and the new 2026 screenshot:

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

New GTA 6 Screenshots Highlight Vice City’s Detail

There are also two additional screenshots showing off how impressive GTA 6’s graphics are. In the second image, we see a traffic jam on the highway. To the right, we can see the vast Vice City skyline, and the draw distance and level of detail here are pretty mind-blowing.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, we also got a third image showing a parking lot at night. Again, the screenshot shows an impressive crowd of NPCs gathering around the hangout spot, giving us another look at how populated Vice City can be.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The new GTA 6 screenshots were so impressive that they had many fans asking whether they were captured on PS5 Pro. However, at the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed which console these images were captured on or revealed details about a potential graphics mode for PlayStation 5 Pro.

Regardless, the new images highlight just how much Rockstar Games appears to have polished GTA 6 since it was first revealed in 2023. And based on how good these screenshots look just 41 days away from launch, the GTA 6 delay looks like it was totally worth the wait!