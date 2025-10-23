New Halo Live Service Multiplayer Game Inspired by Fortnite Reportedly Leaked

A new Halo live service multiplayer title has been leaked and could be announced soon by Microsoft. If true, the new online Halo PS5 game will be similar to Epic Games’ Fortnite and will focus on monthly updates.

Halo’s Fortnite-Style Multiplayer Game Could Be Announced Soon

Screenshot: Microsoft, 343 Studios

This latest update comes from prolific Halo reporter Rebs Gaming. In an October video, the insider revealed that sources had recently told him that Microsoft is working on a live service Halo multiplayer title. Where this rumor gets really interesting, though, is that this same source is the one that leaked the Halo CE Remake, which has now been verified by multiple major outlets.

Even more interesting is that Rebs Gaming reports that the live service Halo multiplayer title has been compared to Fortnite. “A live service, long-term updating multiplayer game is in the works. Its live-service component is like Fortnite.” Although Rebs did caution that the game might not necessarily be an actual Battle Royale. “There was no mention of it being a Battle Royale or other specifics.”

Screenshot: Microsoft, 343 Studios

So the leaker may have just been using Fortnite as an example of the Halo multiplayer project having persistent content updates. Still, a major Halo game that only focuses on multiplayer and is on all platforms with constant updates sounds incredibly enticing. In fact, it makes me wonder why Microsoft hasn’t done something like this years ago, especially when Battle Royales and live service games were at their peak popularity.

The new leak also revealed that the Halo multiplayer project might have a release date set for 2026. Rebs Gaming clarified that the new live service title could actually launch the same year as the Halo CE Remake.

“A credible source says there are two new Halo games that are releasing in 2026. These games could be the Combat Evolved Remake and the multiplayer project.”

Rebs Gaming and multiple sources are also confirming that the long-rumored Halo PS5 title is being announced on Friday, October 2025, at the Halo World Championship event. The question, though, is which game is the Halo PS5 title? Is it Halo CE Remake or the live service multiplayer project?

Given that it’s a multi-platform release, many fans speculated that it would be the latter. However, a new update may say otherwise.

Halo CE Remake Is Coming to PS5

Screenshot: X @Mr_Rebs_,@NateTheHate2

Reliable gaming insider NateTheHate weighed in on the matter in an October 22 post on X. According to the leaker, the Halo Combat CE Remake is, in fact, coming to PlayStation 5. So, with multiple sources saying that the Halo PS5 title is the one being announced this week, it appears the Combat Evolved Remake will be revealed very soon.

That still leaves us with the question of when the Halo live service multiplayer will get announced. However, many insiders are confident that it is likely to launch in 2026 to tie into the series’ 25th anniversary. So we should hear about it sooner rather than later. Who knows, maybe Microsoft will announce both projects this week.