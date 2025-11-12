New Hatsune Miku Fortnite Skin Leaked—Winter Miku Release Date Explained

A new Hatsune Miku Fortnite skin has been leaked early online. According to dataminers, the new Winter Miku Fortnite cosmetic will be coming to the battle royale as part of the launch of Chapter 7 Season 1.

Screenshot: Epic Games

A third Hatsune Miku skin is coming to Fortnite soon, according to a new leak. The Fortnite Chapter 7 cosmetic was discovered by dataminer Loolo_WRLD, who revealed it in a November 11 post on X. Based on the name, the new Winter Miku Fortnite skin could be a variant of the Vocaloid singer themed around her annual appearance at the Sapporo Winter Festival in Japan.

Videos by VICE

The leak also claims that the new Hatsune Miku skin will be available during this year’s Fortnite Winterfest 2025 event. Based on previous years, the Winter Miku Fortnite cosmetic release date is likely set to launch on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Winterfest 2024 specifically ran from December 20 through January 7, 2025.

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

Of course, these dates can change, as each year the event has shifted by a day or two. Basically, expect Winter Miku to be available in the online shooter sometime in mid-December 2025. It’s currently unknown whether the skin will be unlockable as part of the battle royale’s Christmas-themed quests or purchasable in the shop. Regardless, players will have a chance to get a new Hatsune Miku skin by the end of the year.

Every Hatsune Miku Fortnite Skin So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

This isn’t the first time Hatsune Miku has had a collaboration with Fortnite. The Vocaloid singer was infamously the featured performer of the Fortnite Season 7 Music Pass, which launched in Chapter 6 Season 1. The Japanese animated singer quickly became one of the most popular cosmetics in the Epic Games battle royale, with players spamming her infamous “Miku Beam” emote in lobbies.

Currently, there are a total of two Hatsune Miku skins in Fortnite and an alternate “Brite” style. The singer’s initial crossover was split between the game’s shop and the Season 7 Music Pass. For your convenience, we will list every Hatsune Miku Fortnite skin below:

Hastune Miku (Icon Series Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks (Will Return in the Fortnite Shop)

(Icon Series Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks Neko Hatsune Miku (Music Pass) – 1,400 V-Bucks (Won’t Currently Return)

(Music Pass) – 1,400 V-Bucks Neko Hatsune Miku Brite (Alternate Style in the Chapter 7 Music Pass. Won’t Currently Return)

(Alternate Style in the Chapter 7 Music Pass. Winter Miku (Fortnite Winterfest 2025) – TBA

Screenshot: Epic Games

Unfortunately, it’s currently impossible to get the Neko Hatsune Miku Fortnite skin unless you already unlocked it during Chapter 6 Season 1. The secondary cosmetic was an unlockable in the Chapter 7 Music Pass.

At the time of this article, Epic Games hasn’t made previous Music Pass skins available in the Battle Royale’s in-game shop. But you never know — they could change their mind in the future and bring these popular cosmetics back.