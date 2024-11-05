new-homeowners-find-skeleton-in-attic-15-years-after-previous-owner-vanished

They say people have “skeletons in their closet.” Well, how about having an actual skeleton – not in a closet, but in your attic? That’s what homeowners found shortly after moving into a house in France.

In a scene that has played out countless times in horror movies, one of the owners was navigating their way around the attic to try and figure out where a leak was coming from. They finessed their way into a cubby hole and came face-to-face with a corpse.

You can bet your ass that I would never ever step foot back up in that attic after encountering that.

The new owners will now have to live in this house knowing that the skeletal remains of the property’s former owner were just casually chilling right above their heads since they bought the house in 2023. Officials believe it is the body of a previous owner who vanished 15 years ago.

The man in question went missing in 2009. His wife lived there by herself until 2020, when she died. I have so many questions now. Officials believe the corpse suggests suicide, according to CBS News. A length of rope was found near the body.

The skeletal remains are now being studied to determine the cause of death and to confirm the identity. An autopsy may finally solve what officials believe has been a peculiar cold case.

As for the people living in the house, how do they sleep at night? I know I’d have many restless nights wondering just what else could be tucked in the creepy attic.

Unearthing skeletons in odd places isn’t anything new. Earlier this year, construction workers came across some bones when excavating a pool in Florida. A few years ago, there were skeletal remains discovered in a Texas BBQ pit.

You just never know where houses hide their skeletons…