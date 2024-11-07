Cheers! This ‘Dry Town’ in New Jersey Can Finally Sell Booze Again

Here’s something you may not know: in 2024, there are still roughly 30 “dry towns” in New Jersey.

In positive news for fans of both booze and “not living life like you’re in the 1800s”, one of these towns is about to enter the 21st century and permit the sale of alcohol.

Videos by VICE

On Tuesday, the small borough of Haddon Heights asked its population a yes or no question: “Should Haddon Heights amend its Ordinances to permit Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor Licenses, which allow the license holder to sell alcoholic beverages for on and off-premises consumption?”

That’s a lot of jargon, but in layman’s terms, they meant: “Hey, do you guys want to be able to buy beer and liquor where you live, instead of driving over to the next town?”

In a result that will shock exactly nobody, the winning vote was “yes” – at a two-to-one ratio – meaning a liquor store will be allowed in the town for the first time in 120 years.

However, this doesn’t mean locals can expect a shop to pop up tomorrow; the question was simply to gauge whether they wanted one or not. That said, Mayor Zachary Houck told CBS News that they would “respect the wishes if it was overwhelmingly favorable in one way or the other, yes or no”, so it sounds like they’ll move fairly quickly to dismantle the 120-year ban.

Which, of course, makes a lot of sense; it’s crazy to think a town not inhabited exclusively by Mormons could still be “dry” in this day and age. Individual freedoms aside, it’s missing out on a bunch of money by not allowing liquor licenses; most bars and restaurants make more from booze than food, and having that additional draw could help attract more custom from other people in the local area.

Ironically enough, while Haddon Heights has remained dry for more than 100 years, due to some weird state loophole there has been a brewery in the town since 2022 (there was actually a second one there before it closed up after COVID).

Anyhow, congratulations to the people of Haddon Heights. Let the people drink!