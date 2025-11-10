New Leak Claims the PS5’s About To Get a Major Price Cut—but Only in Japan

A new leak claims that Sony is going to announce a new PlayStation 5 console that is substantially cheaper than its current retail price. However, the new, cheaper PS5 is reportedly region-locked and won’t work in the US.

New Cheaper PS5 Console Reportedly Leaked — But It’s Region-Locked

Screenshot: PlayStation

This latest leak first surfaced in early November on various hardware forums. According to the rumor, Sony PlayStation was going to announce a new PS5 that would only be available in Japan. “Hearing rumors that Sony might drop a Japan-only PS5 Digital Edition for ¥50,000 on Nov 21,” a user on the InstallBase forum wrote, for example.

However, Sony added further fuel to the leak after they just announced a State of Play Japan for November 11. The interesting part here is that the livestream is specifically for Japan only. “Tune in for a special episode featuring announcements and updates on games from Japan and across Asia.”

This, of course, has led many to believe the leaks were accurate all along and that Sony will announce the rumored Japan-only PS5 console during the event. If true, it means that PlayStation 5 will essentially be getting a major price cut in Japan.

PS5 Price Cut in Japan Could Reach $330 USD

The reason this is a big deal, though, is that the new PS5 is reportedly going to cost ¥50,000. When converted, that is around $330 USD. That is a massive price drop from the US, as the PlayStation 5 Digital console currently retails for $499 in North America.

Adding more salt to the wound is that Sony recently raised the prices on their consoles in the US in August. In a blog post, the console maker cited “economic circumstances” for the new pricing. Understandably, the rumored Japan-only PS5 has many PlayStation players divided.

PlayStation Community Divided Over Japan-Only Discount

Players reacted to the Japan-only PS5 leak with mixed reactions. Some PlayStation fans were critical of Sony for offering Asia a console that is $150 cheaper. However, hardware enthusiasts pointed out that the massive price cut in Japan is likely due to Nintendo outselling the PS5 by large margins. In comparison, the PS5 is doing the majority of its sales in North America and Europe.

“The thing is, the PS5 is selling well/decent everywhere except the JP region. It’s getting outsold by the Nintendo Switch 1 even after Switch 2 got released in Japan,” a user on Reddit explained. “Oh, they should have done this years ago. But this feels a bit too late. Hope for the PS5 handheld, they do something like this for the Japan region day one,” another user reacted.

However, some players were skeptical of the move. “Nothing is going to save PlayStation from being murdered by Nintendo in Japan; this is like stalling their death.” As for why the new PS5 console is region-locked, it’s so people outside of Japan don’t import it.

This makes sense, given that the rumored console would be substantially cheaper than anywhere else in the world. Still, the region-locked price cut is not likely to sit well with some fans, especially after PlayStation recently increased the prices of all its consoles in North America to record levels.