New Leak Suggests PS6 May Be Less Powerful Than Next-Gen Xbox

New leaks claim that the PS6 will have weaker specs than the next-gen Xbox console. However, PlayStation and Microsoft both have drastically different strategies going into the future generation of gaming.

Leaks Claim Next-Gen Xbox Is More Powerful Than PS6

Screenshot: PlayStation

In August, PS6 specs were reportedly leaked online through AMD documents. Although the next-gen console isn’t set to release until 2027 or 2028, the rumored parts gave us a pretty good idea of what we can expect from Sony. However, we now have the rumored specs of the next-gen Xbox console, and the comparison between the two devices is interesting to say the least.

Videos by VICE

Enthusiasts over at the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit have done a great job breaking down a comparison between the PS6 and next-gen Xbox. And if true, it appears Microsoft has a slight edge in power. Although there are also more similarities between the two devices than not, which is something we saw in the current generation of consoles.

For your convenience, here is a table that compares the leaked specs between the PS6 and next-gen Xbox (info from Moore’s Law Is Dead and Reddit):

Rumored Specs PS6 Next-Gen Xbox CPU Cores 8 Zen 6 cores 3 Zen 6 cores + 8 Zen 6c cores (11 cores total) GPU Compute Units 40-48 RDNA 5 CUs 68 RDNA 5 CUs GPU Clock Speed 3+ GHz TBD Memory Tech GDDR7 SDRAM GDDR7 SDRAM Production Process TSMC N2 or N3 (3nm/2nm) nodes TSMC 3nm process Thermal Design Power (TDP) Around 160W TBP TBD Performance Target 3x PS5 raster performance; 10x PS5 ray tracing performance Native 4K at 120 FPS; up to double the performance of a PS5 Pro Primary Focus Power efficiency, cost constraints, and improved ray tracing Modular design for a family of devices

PlayStation and XBox Have Different Approaches to Next-Gen

Screenshot: PlayStation

Before console war folks get up in arms over these leaked specs, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, these are specifications that have reportedly been sourced from older AMD documents sent to Sony and Microsoft. Things can change. And of course, we should always take any leaks with a major grain of salt. Secondly, Microsoft and PlayStation are both reportedly approaching next-gen with completely different strategies.

For the PS6, Sony is placing a heavy emphasis on keeping prices affordable and ensuring the console has low power consumption. Mark Cerny is also banking on groundbreaking anti-aliasing technology, such as PSSR, for the PS5 Pro. However, most importantly, Sony is allegedly gearing up to release two PS6 devices at launch: a home console and a portable device.

Interestingly, Microsoft has canceled its handheld device and instead partnered with ASUS to create the Xbox ROG Ally.

Screenshot: Microsoft

According to reports, Microsoft is reportedly focusing more on creating a modular next-gen Xbox. Similarly, like a PC, the console will allow players to swap out parts to upgrade their system easily.

Essentially, Microsoft is continuing its trend of making the Xbox more like a PC device. Lastly, even if the next-gen Xbox is technically more powerful, it doesn’t mean much. On paper, the Xbox Series X had an edge over PlayStation.

Yet, the PS5 ultimately sold more consoles by a good margin. So, for most consumers, both specs for the PS6 and next-gen Xbox will be similar enough. The more interesting aspect of these leaks is the vastly different strategies both publishers are taking.