New LEGO Leak Teases Another Retro Console Build

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about the next major gaming-themed LEGO release and another leak has arrived with more evidence that a new console build is on the way.

LEGO PLayStation 1 Build Details Leak

The LEGO PlayStation console build has been a poorly kept secret over the last few weeks. Although neither company has officially unveiled the collaboration yet, multiple reliable LEGO leakers have shared key details about the upcoming product.

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The latest leak came in a series of detailed photos posted to Reddit. The images seem to confirm that the unannounced build is a replica of the PS1 console with a single PS1 controller and multiple hidden easter eggs scattered throughout the build.

According to the leak, this build will be an impressive 1,911 pieces. The leak also suggests that the product will have a recommended retail price tag of $160, which does seem about right for that brick count.

The photos seem to confirm that the build will have a working replica of the flip-up disc tray. Additionally, there will be some hidden builds inside the console that can slide out of the side to reveal more details with references to Ape Escape and Gran Turismo.

In an exciting bit of surprise news, the leaker also claims that there will be an Astrobot gift with purchase available for shoppers who pre-order the PS1 console build while supplies last. The leak did not include any photos of the Astrobot build, so hopefully more details about that will be revealed with the official announcement in the near future.

The leak suggests that the console build is going to release on October 1, which would likely mean an official announcement needs to arrive very soon.

Gaming fans looking for a fix in the meantime can also check out the recently announced new lineup of Nintendo-inspired Mario sets from LEGO. Unlike previous Mario sets that included oversized figured with tech built into them, this new line is more affordable and includes traditional size minifigs and characters.

Be sure to check back soon for more LEGO news and updates.

At this time, the LEGO PS1 build has not officially been revealed and no release date has been shared.