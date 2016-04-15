Mac DeMarco, Imitating Mac DeMarco, Releases Mac DeMarco Demo “Rollin Like a Dummy”

Let us now pause to consider a list of things that are very Mac DeMarco-y:

Jokes about penises

Jokes about penis surgery

Tape recorders

Work overalls

Loudly appreciating unorthodox pop culture characters

Penis surgery

Reddit



It’s not that these things taken on their own would in some way remind one of California’s most laconic songwriter. Like the basic elements of music—pitch, dynamics, order, rhythm, tempo, texture, timbre—two or more things must combine to create something that we can categorically define as Mac DeMarco. A dick joke wearing overalls, for example, would technically be Mac DeMarco. A tape recording of a poem about Charlie Sheen would also count. It’s as much art as science, but when we boil it down to its key elements, we can at least have some sort of road map.



Today we are blessed—BLESSED—to witness a combination of these elements, each working in tandem with one another, dynamically presenting a truly rounded image of Mac DeMarco. Today, he released a tape-recorded demo on Reddit after he claimed to have had penis enlargement surgery. He signed the post off as Jar Jar Binks. He was probably wearing overalls when he made it.



LOOK:

“Everybody’s always asking for a recording of this song, so I’m finally getting around to it. It’s a 4 track version I did when I was demoing for 2, I did a final version but it never made it out of tape land and onto the computer, maybe I’ll find it someday.



“Also, new music soon, I just had penis enlargement surgery so my balance is all out of whack and I can’t play my drums properly right now, but soon enough I’ll get used to this new piece.



“Sincerely, Jar Jar Binks”



Anyway, “Rollin Like a Dummy” is a pretty cool track. It sounds a lot like Mac DeMarco except for the bit at the start where I think he’s pretending to be Pete Doherty. It’s annoying that he’s a good songwriter, isn’t it? Listen to it now on headphones before the tent next to you at Coachella plays it on shitty speakers like literally all the freakin’ time man.



Oh you can download it by clicking here, too.