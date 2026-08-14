New Magic: The Gathering Arena Event Offers Players The Chance to Win Physical Products

Magic Arena tournaments frequently offer Magic: The Gathering fans the chance to win in-game currency and digital cards, but a new offering actually puts some high value physical products in the prize pool.

MTG Arena Direct Prizes Include The Hobbit Collector Booster boxes

Magic Arena is adding a lot of value to its potential prize pools with the first ever Arena Direct event series. The new event being held August 14–23 and offers players the chance to walk away with a Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster box.

Videos by VICE

Players who want to secure the Collector Booster box are going to have to go on quite a winning streak. This event will be made up of Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Sealed.

Players who notch three to six wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, while seven wins will grant the victor a Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster box, while supplies last.

Before attempting the tournament, players should keep these rules and restrictions in mind:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Arena Direct is not available in all regions/territories and is void where prohibited.

You must have an active and valid Wizards account with an up-to-date email address and country information.

After the MTG Arena event series ends, winners will receive an email with instructions for claiming their rewards. Winners will have 90 days from the end of the event to claim their rewards.

Prizes can only be shipped to certain countries and there are some regions that are excluded from participating in the tournament. Magic Arena players should definitely double check all the fine print before joining the event queue.

Here is a breakdown of the full prize payouts:

0–2 wins: No rewards

3 wins: 3,600 gems, 8 MTG Arena packs

4 wins: 7,200 gems, 16 MTG Arena packs

5 wins: 10,800 gems, 24 MTG Arena packs

6 wins: 14,400 gems, 32 MTG Arena packs

7 wins: 1x Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster box

Collector Boosters are a high value item and are very popular in the Magic: The Gathering community. Even if players aren’t interested in the boosters themselves, they could easily make a decent chunk of change by reselling the booster box after they receive it.

The Hobbit set seems to be quite popular so far, so it will be interesting to see what sort of crowd this new event series draws for Magic Arena.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.