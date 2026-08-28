New Magic: The Gathering Drop Brings Lo-Fi Girl and More Marvel Cards

Another Secret Lair drop is about to go on sale and this batch of Magic: The Gathering cards brings the lo-fi beats with Lo-Fi Girl and her iconic study space and cat (along with some new Marvel-inspired alternate art).

Magic: The Gathering collectors are about to have a big drop of products to check out with the upcoming Perfectly Normal Superdrop on August 31. The new collection includes eight limited MTG drops.

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There isn’t one theme running through this entire drop. Instead, it features Marvel pets, Hulk in several extremely calm moments, romance-comic covers, Dan Hipp’s unmistakable style, Gene Luen Yang’s take on Journey to the West, Ian Miller’s intricate fantasy art, Robin Eisenberg’s cosmic mysticism, and Lofi Girl-approved study supplies.

Here is a full breakdown of the cards available in each of the eight products:

All drops in A Perfectly Normal Superdrop will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

For every $199 spent, fans will receive a foil Command Tower promo card, while supplies last—a perfectly normal headquarters for a perfectly normal amount of assembling.

Artist Series: Ian Miller 1x Shivan Dragon, 1x Animar, Soul of Elements, 1x Korvold, Fae-Cursed King, 1x Tsabo Tavoc

Featuring: Gene Luen Yang 1x Kibo, Uktabi Prince as “Monkey, Awakened to Emptiness”, 1x Ilharg, the Raze-Boar as “Pigsy of the Eight Precepts”, 1x Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs as “Sandy, Awakened to Purity”, 1x Dosan, the Falling Leaf as “Tripitaka, Seeker from Tang”, 1x Quest for Renewal

Cosmic Chill by Robin Eisenberg 1x Orvar, the All-Form, 1x Sage of Hours, 1x See Double, 1x Slip Through Space, 1x Sway of the Stars

Secret Lair x Lofi Girl: Beats to Cast To 💫 1x Felidar Guardian as “Lofi Cat”, 1x Starfield of Nyx as “Snowman Starfield”, 1x Careful Study, 1x Merchant Scroll as “Grandma’s Scroll”, 1x Paradise Mantle as “Cozy Headphones”

Secret Lair x Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Pets 1x Ephemerate, 1x Shark Typhoon, 1x Lightning Bolt, 1x Searing Blaze, 1x Commune with Dinosaurs, 1x Titanic Ultimatum

Secret Lair x Marvel: Hulk SMASH! 1x Anger, 1x Gratuitous Violence, 1x Rishkar’s Expertise as “Joe Fixit’s Expertise”, 1x Search for Tomorrow, 1x Unnatural Growth

Secret Lair x Marvel: Dan Hipp 1x Mystical Dispute, 1x An Offer You Can’t Refuse, 1x Training Grounds, 1x Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder as “Mister Sinister, Hubris Unbound”, 1x Bristly Bill, Spine Sower as “Man-Thing, Marsh Protector”

Secret Lair x Marvel: True Believers in Love 1x Happily Ever After, 1x True Love’s Kiss, 1x Run Away Together, 1x Savor the Moment, 1x Grave Pact, 1x Thrill of Possibility



That’s a ton of new cards to check out and some very tempting sets, particularly for fans of Marvel Comics and Lo-Fi Girl.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Pefectly Normal Superdrop goes on sale August 31, 2026.