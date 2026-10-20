New Magic: The Gathering Products Hit With More Shipping Delays

Challenges with production and shipping are hitting Magic: The Gathering once again and cause some delays for a highly-anticipated Secret Lair bundle.

Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle Delayed

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering collectors have had a lot of exciting products to consider lately, including the Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle. This collection is part of the new Magic initiative to give every new set the Secret Lair treatment.

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Starting with Reality Fracture, every Magic Multiverse set will feature a Secret Lair Bundle that combines the set’s most popular and powerful new cards with a bit of Secret Lair flair. That means there will be special alternate art that provides a unique touch different from what players would find in Play Boosters.

Unfortunately, this first Secret Lair Bundle has been hit with some familiar issues. Due to production and shipping issues, the Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle is delayed globally and may arrive shortly after the October 23 release date. Exact delay timing will vary locally.

Secret Lair Bundles purchased as part of Secret Lair Chaos Vault bundles will follow typical Secret Lair fulfillment based on drop availability and production timing.

The Secret Lair Bundle was announced alongside the Strange School and Duality Distorted products, but the official announcement did not mention any issues with the production or shipping of those products at this time.

Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast will make an announcement if there are additional changes to Secret Lair Bundle availability.

A few Magic: The Gathering products have had delays recently due to similar shipping and production issues, so this may feel a bit familiar to players who follow the game’s releases closely. Hopefully these issues can be resolved quickly and collectors can get their hands on the new Secret Lair Bundle before long.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.