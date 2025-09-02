New Marvel Rivals Map and Mode Leaked

Images of a new Marvel Rivals map were leaked early online. The Season 4 level was revealed by dataminers and the game’s artbook. A new mode making its debut in the upcoming September update was also unveiled.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Map Leaked

Screenshot: NetEase, X @RivalsInfo

While the Marvel Rivals Maveth map has been teased previously, we got our first look at the upcoming level in a series of leaked images on social media.

Videos by VICE

The preview was posted by dataminer X0X_LEAK in a September 2 X post. “First look at a new map Maveth from the game’s new artbook!”

The dataminer then posted two images of the leaked Marvel Rivals Season 4 map. According to the leaker, the photos actually came from the game’s official artbook. The first picture has text that reveals the level is a Hydra Base.

“Maveth, the dark planet nestled beyond the ancient portal under the Erebus base. It is the origin of the Hydra Faith, reconstructed from the remnants of an ancient alien species. Its interior predominantly features alien geological traits.”

Screenshot: NetEase, X @X0X_LEAK

While Maveth looks like a Hydra church, the second images of the Marvel Rivals map show its sci-fi influences. In what looks like a scene out of DOOM Eternal, the second photo shows the map to have alien tentacles and fleshy pods throughout the level.

“Influenced by alien energies, certain areas here exist in ways that defy the logic of our world.”

According to dataminers, the Marvel Rivals Maveth map will make its debut sometime in Season 4.

New Season 4 Mode Infinity Crisis Is Also Coming

Screenshot: NetEase

The new Marvel Rivals map wasn’t the only thing to get leaked early. X0X_LEAK also revealed that the NetEase multiplayer will be getting a new WIP “Infinity Crisis” mode. According to the dataminer, it will be a “Capture the Flag-type mode” that will take place on the Maveth map.

However, what’s interesting is that X0X_LEAK clarified that the Infinity Crisis mode will specifically happen in the alien-world portion of Maveth.

So yeah, the section that has the giant eyeball and tentacles. With the Marvel Rivals artbook describing the map as a place that “defies logic,” it will be interesting to see how NetEase incorporates that into the mode as well.

Screenshot: NetEase, X @X0X_LEAK

The leaked Marvel Rivals map will likely be available starting around Friday, September 12, 2025. While it’s unclear if Maveth will debut right away, it’s rumored to be a part of the new season at some point.

This isn’t the first Marvel Rivals Season 4 leak to happen. Recently, Daredevil and Deadpool were leaked as the game’s next two playable heroes. The two characters are also expected to be released during the upcoming season alongside Maveth and the Infinity Crisis mode.