New MoviePass Rules Limit Users to Three Films a Month

MoviePass, the popular but embattled discount ticket app, has changed its rules yet again, this time limiting the number of films users can see to three per month.

Originally, MoviePass users could see a film a day, including seeing the same film more than once. Now, users can see up to three movies a month for the subscription fee of $9.95 monthly, and will get a discount of up to $5 on any additional movie ticket in the month, according to a letter emailed to users.

In an attempt to figure out a profitable business plan while hemorrhaging money, the company recently introduced a slew of new rules and experimented with different terms.

“Over the last year, we have tried different things and we’ve discovered what our members love about our service,” MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe wrote in the email to users. “We’ve also learned what people don’t like about the service—features including Peak Pricing and Ticket Verification.”

Peak pricing (where an additional fee was charged for popular movies, theaters, and showtimes) and ticket verification (requiring users to take a photo of their ticket stub and upload it to the app) have now been scrapped.

The discount movie ticket app has updated its terms of service every other month this year with major policy changes. This has included limiting users to only seeing each film once and cutting ties with several major theaters.

The constant turmoil have many people speculating that the company is on the verge of bankruptcy, and have caused a tidal wave of complaints from users.

“The truth is, disruption and innovation require staying flexible and having an open mind,” Lowe wrote. “It’s been an exciting journey so far, and MoviePass is here to stay.”

