New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (10/17)

Once again, the Earth has turned enough times that we’ve made it back around to New Music Friday to kickstart the weekend.

There’s a lot of great new tunes out this week, with artists like Tame Impala and Ty Dolla Sign dropping new stuff, but we have a few suggestions of some other tracks you should definitely add to your listen-list…

“Pixelated Kisses” – Joji

There’s something about this new Joji song that just hits the spot, and I’m not sure I can even put my finger on it. The beat is dark and distorted, which is such a fascinating juxtaposition with his smooth vocal performance. I’m kind of obsessed with it.

“God Owes Me Money” Militarie Gun

Today, L.A. alt-core band Militarie Gun dropped their new album, God Save The Gun, featuring the new single, “God Owes Me Money.” It’s a synth-heavy track with lots of hardcore energy and great melody.

Honestly, don’t stop here. The whole album is brilliant and I can’t recommend it enough.

“Maelstrom” – Skullcrusher

Skullcrusher, the musical moniker of singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine, has released her highly anticipated sophomore album, And Your Song is Like a Circle — via her new label home, Dirty Hit — which includes the song “Maelstrom,” which plays like a hauntingly poetic fairy tale.

Alongside the release, Skullcrusher has announced her first North American headline tour in years, kicking off in March 2026 and wrapping in mid-April. Tickets on sale HERE.

“Mini Me” – redveil

The very first time I heard this song (shoutout to my dude Cutter for sending it my way), I thought, “This sounds like if a grunge producer was helping Frank Ocean make a song.”

It’s fuzzy and melodic, and there’s some incredible use of saxophone, giving it a kind of improv-jazz element. This is a headphones/earbuds listening tune, for sure, if you want to be fully immersed in what Redveil has crafted here.

“The Apparition” – Despised Icon

The merciless Deathcore Gods of the North are back, and they’ve brought Hell with them.

Ramping up to their forthcoming new album, Shadow Work, Montreal’s Despised Icon has released the album’s third single, “The Apparation,” and it’s a fuckin BANGER. At the end, they do that thing where the breakdown just keeps getting slower, and you go into a trance and all your sleep paralysis dreams start moshing around you. It’s sick.