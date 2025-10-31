New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (10/31)

Happy New Music Halloween!

I’m genuinely excited about the lineup of new songs I’ve put together for you guys this week, and the list is so all over the place that I really believe at least one of them will enhance your All Hallows’ Eve.

War Pigs (Live 2025) / Black Sabbath Cover – The Flaming Lips

What’s Halloween without some of the greatest heavy metal ever made, but dressed up a little differently?

Last month, The Flaming Lips covered Black Sabbath’s iconic song “War Pigs,” and they’ve finally released the footage as a tribute to “fellow fearless freak” Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July.

Wayne Coyne and that band of lovable weirdos know exactly what they’re doing.

“HiM8” – Malick Koly

I love a captivating song. I can’t quite put my finger on how to define that, but some songs just demand your attention, and not in an aggressive way. It’s more like… You can’t help but bear witness.

This is how I feel about “HiM8,” the new song by multi-talented New York musician Malick Koly. It’s like, folkgaze in a way. It just takes up all the space in your head as it builds. Just incredible art here.

“ABOUT YOU/SUNRISE” – Black Polish

Black Polish does not fit into any cookie-cutter space you want to box her into, but… This is gothy, electronic dark-pop that I’m such a sucker for.

It’s just a perfectly crafted track; so versatile and impressively well-produced. Phenomenal work BP.

“Death Cult Zombie” – Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu is doing exactly the kind of music you think no one makes anymore. His newest single, “Death Cult Zombie,” is a profoundly rhythmic indie-punk that, lyrically, aims for a very specific type of life choice, and… you’ll figure it out pretty quickly.

I literally do not want to stop listening to this song.

“Purest Existence” – Gasket

This is some godamn, motherfuckin hardcore right here. That Northeast shit. The Banner, This is Hell, Dead Hearts kind of hardcore. It’s fast and viscous. It’s a little doomy and gloomy. Shoutout Gaskets.