New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (11/14)

At the end of a long, tiresome week emerges a bright light… New Music Friday.

As usual, we have a collection of eclectic tunes to recommend this week, starting with…

“I Don’t Care” – Megadeth

After more than four decades, Dave Mustaine is planning to let Megadeth die and Rust in Peace. But first, the band is dropping one last album and heading out on what teases to be a comprehensive world tour.

This week, the self-titled swansong album’s second single dropped — “I Don’t Care” — and it’s exactly what you expect from the thrash metal legends: fast, confrontational, and irreverent.

“Watching Us” – Wale feat. Leon Thomas

Today, Wale returns from a four-year hiatus with a brand new album, everything is a lot.

Among the 18 tracks is “Watching Us,” a vibe-heavy romantic tune — featuring Leon Thomas — that you will definitely want to add to your date night playlist.

“Milkshakes” – YNG Martyr

Australian rapper YNG Martyr samples Kelis’ iconic track to imagine it through his own unique lens: “Milkshakes.” The beat is put together so well and really maximizes the use of the source material.

Martyr is just an incredible talent. His skills are in peak form and effortless on the track. This one belongs on repeat.

“S3x Symbol” – Barry Hendrixx

Barry Hendrixx is known for his covers of old emo and pop-punk tunes, but his original songs deserve more credit.

This week, he gives us “S3x Symbol,” a catchy pop-punk track with hip-hop energy about heartbreak and lost sex tapes. A tale as old as time.

“Sugar, prozac and beer” – Elliot Greer and Jonah kagen

This new Elliot Greer and Jonah Kagen song is an artful expression of “well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions.”

Titled “Sugar, prozac and Beer,” the track is less of a grocery list and more of a haunting folk tale masterfully regaled by two unique voices and a slow-growing clangor of instruments.