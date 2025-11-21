New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (11/21)

I’m just gonna be up front. This New Music Friday rundown is HEAVY.

It wasn’t on purpose. That’s just how the cards fell. When I started surveying the new music that moved me this week, 60 percent of it was heavy. I did, however, find a couple of exceptions.

‘Road Nights’ by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony crank out nothing but bangers.

The hip-hop legends have a storied career, and this week they return with “Road Nights”, a song about living life on the road. I could be mistaken, but the song seems to pay tribute to “Dirty Diana” (arguably Michael Jackson’s best song). Even if I’m wrong, it’s still a killer track that you’ll have on repeat all weekend.

‘Parasocial Christ’ by Lamb of God

Dude, Lamb of God is f***ing back, and they are out for blood. Roughly a month and a half after releasing “Sepsis”, their first solo original song in years, they have dropped another, “Parasocial Christ”.

It’s got the iconic LoG zero-to-sixty intro, and then just pummels your ears until it hits the brakes. There’s also a S-I-C-K guitar solo and a deeply satisfying breakdown at the end.

The song also comes after the band announced a new 2026 tour, which you can read all about here.

The Irish boys are back with a new EDM-tinged rap track (à la Sub Focus), and it’s as confrontational as you’d expect.

In a statement on the track, Kneecap said it’s “all about getting harassed by the British State,” which they have had quite a bit of this year.

No group on Earth but Kneecap gives no f***s and all the f***s at the same time, but they do it effortlessly.

‘Love is Not Enough’ by Converge

Converge is, and I say this earnestly, one of the greatest bands to ever live. They have no misses. Not one. And their new album, Love is Not Enough (out Feb. 13, 2026), is shaping up to keep the streak alive.

This week, when announcing the album, they dropped the title track. It’s two-and-a-half minutes of pure, merciless metalcore. I just want to shout from the rooftops how much I f***ing love it.

‘Necropalace’ by Worm

Self-described “nekromantic black doom,” Worm may be from Florida’s Everglades, but they are Trve European Black Metal at their core.

The band has a new album on the way, Necropalace, and this week they dropped the title track to herald its unholy descent. Sitting at over 10 minutes in runtime, “Necropalace” is dark, seductive, and theatrical. It will glamour you and leave a bloodless corpse in its wake. Give in.