New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (11/28)

Happy New Music (Black) Friday to all those who celebrate!

Being that this is a holiday week, as we’ve talked about before, there’s not a ton of new music today. I’ve rounded up a handful of really great tunes that dropped this week, though. I have a feeling at least one of these will scratch your New Music itch…

“Britney in 07” by blackbear

There is not one single blackbear song that isn’t a certified banger, and this one’s no exception.

Lamenting the challenges of having to be constantly on and delivering, the Floridian singer makes it clear that Britney Spears’ infamous public meltdown was, in fact, a mental health crisis that we can all be susceptible to if we don’t better take care of ourselves and each other. And it’s all set to a killer f**king beat.

“Hurt” by Between the Buried and Me

Months ago, I told you about the Magnetic Eye Records Nine Inch Nails cover album, The Downward Spiral Redux. The album, as you probably guess, features covers of every song from the band’s classic 1994 album, The Downward Spiral.

Well, that album is now out, and you simply HAVE to hear Between the Buried and Me’s cover of “Hurt”.

You might be saying to yourself, “Well, it can’t be as good as Johnny Cash’s cover.” And frankly, that’s an irrelevant statement because this cover is not trying to be that one. It is, instead, a phenomenal tribute to the original version with a palpable amount of emotion.

“Country Song” by Joel Cossette

I’m a big Joel Cossette guy. Last year, I put his song “Best I’ve Been” on this list of 2024 songs that I felt deserved more praise. And, as a fellow Elder Emo, I just genuinely want to see him win.

Joel’s newest song, “Country Song”, dropped on Wednesday, and I have been playing it on repeat these past three days. You can really hear that southern twist on his brand of singer-songwriter-emo, and it matches classic-country maturity of being self-aware without being pitiful.

This one, I strongly recommend you listen to through headphones and just crank it up.

“Just Out of Curiosity, Are Your Parents Siblings? (Redux)” by See You Next Tuesday

Michigan grindcore boys See You Next Tuesday revisited their debut album, Parasite, with a new version of one of their favorite songs from the record, “Just Out of Curiosity, Are Your Parents Siblings?”

“Years later, we finally recorded this track how it was supposed to sound all along,” the band says of the new recording.

As a longtime fan of SYNT—saw them tour on this album back in 07—I was thrilled to see them dig this one out and polish it up.

“Roll Call” by Lionheart

If you want some solid-ass, heavy hardcore jams, you’re just not going to get better than Lionheart. The Oakland beatdown stalwarts are dropping a new album, Valley of Death II, in January, and today, they dropped a new song, “Roll Call”.

It’s mean, fast, and confrontational. It’s real West Coast hardcore.