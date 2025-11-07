New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (11/7)

Happy New Music Friday!

We’ve made it to the month of Turkey Day, ushering in the beginning of the holiday season, and this week, we have a handful of new songs that won’t do you any good at getting into the festive spirit, but they are all dope as hell…

“New Trip” – Quavo feat. Yeat and BNYX

Migos rapper Quavo has teamed up with Yeat and producer BNYX for “New Trip,” a new single that captures everything you already love about Quavo and more.

The track is a “meeting of the minds,” a perfect collaborative effort that gives us a profoundly catchy track that will infect your ears.

“Whiplash” – Four Year Strong

At first listen, this is one of the heaviest and most unique FYS songs ever recorded. Like, bands tend to get softer as they age, but these guys just dropped a two-ton track that’s landing directly on your head.

“Meet Me In The 305” – Bushy B

Among the new songs out this week is “Meet Me In The 305,” from Miami rapper Bushy B.

The track is equal parts love song and homage to his hometown, with Bushy executing this delivery that’s like if The Weeknd covered a Dru Hill song. You just gotta fuck with Bushy.

“Bliss in 7 Languages” – I Promised the World

Like, I know that I say stuff is “extremely my shit” a lot, but when I tell you that this is EXTREMELY MY SHIT…

Texas’ own I Promise the World seems to be single-handedly ushering in a revival of straightforward metalcore, the way it emerged in the early 2000s, circa bands like Killswitch Engage and God Forbid. This is the next wave of American heavy metal that we deserve.

“Front to Enemy” – Cold Steel Feat. AAron Heard

Nobody is doing modern crossover/thrash like Cold Steel. These Florida-based MFers are helping the Sunshine State retain its reputation for producing merciless heavy metal.

The band’s new album is out today and includes the track “Front to Enemy,” with guest vocals from Jesus Piece frontman Aaaron Heard. It’s barbaric, relentless, and hard. as. fuck. Do not sleep on these guys.

Cold Steel’s new album, Discipline and Punishment, is out now, via Spinefarm Records. Click here for links to stream or purchase.