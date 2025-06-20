New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (6/20)

We skipped New Music Friday last week by accident, but if you missed it, it’s back!

Just to give some flowers to a couple of new songs that dropped last week, which we didn’t get to dish on, check out “Cool Being You” by Oxymorons (a genre-blending rap-rock track that you’ll want to play loud) and “Til The Wheels Fall Off” by Gideon (Completely unrivaled, modern Southern Metal in peak form).

So, now, what do we have this week…?

“A Pilot” – Tobe Nwigwe

First off, this is the kind of song that only Tobe Nwigwe could create, from its relatably-honest lyrics to the brilliant production leading with some church piano and buildign to a whole ass Trap Praise beat. You have to hear it.

But… maybe the main reason I’m choosing this is so I can tell you that it’s imperative you do not sleep on Tobe’s 2024 album Hood Hymns, which is coming up on its first anniversary in August. The record is a 10/10, no skips, absolute fucking masterpiece from top to bottom.

At only 19 years old, New York City’s own Sombr is easily poised to be one of the biggest new artists the music industry has seen in some time. Today, he dropped his newest single, “we never dated,” a fuzzy-guitar-driven track that I want to call “pop-garage-rock” but is so much more complex.

There’s a touch of dream pop in here, and I’d argue that the song — like much of Sombr’s music — feels at least partially inspired by gothy 80s new wave bands like The Cure and Joy Division. This one will absolutely get stuck in your head.

“Drain the Blood” – Silverstein featuring Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker

On their newest single, “Drain The Blood,” Silverstein addresses the growing use of AI in the music industry with a stark warning that more machinery means less heart. And they’re not wrong. With Dayseeker singer Rory Rodriguez lending his powerful voice to their message, these screamo stalwarts have served up a tune that draws a clear line in the sand.

“No Place Like Home” – Badflower

Badflower has gotten heavier, and it looks great on them. Today, the band dropped their third album, No Place Like Home, which features a title track that is dark and politically-charged in all the right ways. Make sure to check them out on the Unity Tour 2025 with 311 over the next couple of months.

“Into Hell” – I Prevail

A little over a month ago, I Prevail announced that they’ve parted ways with singer Brian Burkheiser, but it’s clear the change hasn’t slowed the band down. After dropping their first post-Burkheiser song a few days later, “Violent Nature,” the band is back with “Into Hell,” a tune that will undoubtedly have fans excited for the new era of I Prevail.