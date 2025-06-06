New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (6/6)

This New Music Friday is a whole problem.

There’s just way too much to boil down to only five songs. Turnstile’s highly anticipated new album is finally out. GloRilla dropped “Typa,” which is definitely gonna get some people pregnant. And, Philly’s own The Starting Line just broke a longtime silence with “Sense of Humor,” and I’m completely comfortable saying it’s one of their best songs. Ever.

I’m getting carried away already, so let’s get into it!

“Hip-Hop” – Lil Wayne Feat. BigXthaPlug and Jay Jones

It’s gonna be interesting to see how Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI goes over with fans and critics alike, because there is some absolute heat on the album, and then there’s some head-scratchers.

One thing that is not in question, however, is that the song “Hip-Hop” with BigXthaPlug and Jay Jones is one of the best songs on the record. Maybe THE best. It’s a windows-down-er.

“I Got This” – Portugal. The Man Feat. Paul Williams

Those wild Alaskan-born, PNW-based folx in Portugal. The Man dropped a new EP today, Ulu Selects Vol #2, which features I Got This,” a dance-rock jam with the legendary Paul Williams. It’s a whole bop, as the kids used to say, and you simply cannot listen to it without moving your body. The power of PTM compels you.

‘Wayside” – Ruston Kelly

Rusty’s not sad anymore! OK, he’s probably still a little sad, but there’s nothing wrong with that. For the past 8 years or so, fans have sat front row as Ruston openly processes the things weighing on his mind and heart. Now with “Wayside” — and his previous single, “Half Past Three” — it’s clear that, maybe more than ever, the composite of his soul is more hope and joy than sorrow, and I love that.

“Evil Eyes” – dying in designer

It’s probably most acceptable to label dying in designer as emo-rap, but there’s something about his new single, “Evil Eyes,” that I feel like it has more in common with old Korn than, say, Nothing, Nowhere. or Lil Peep.

His vocal performance is giving young Jonathan Davis, and there are deep, dark musical elements that feel inspired by Life is Peachy. Maybe I’m totally off base here, but it just has this sinister air about it that I’m obsessed with.

“Gutter Priestess” – Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Frankie and the MOTHERFUCKIN Witch Fingers! They’re just one of those bands that seems to only get better with time, and it feels so natural. Today, the band dropped their newest single, “Gutter Priestess” — along with their new album, Trash Classic — and it’s a big ol’ ball of new wave neo-punk at its finest. You’ll fuck with this.