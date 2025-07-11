New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (7/11)

Sometimes New Music Friday makes it easy to choose a selection of songs that deserve to be heard, and then other times it feels like every song belongs on the list.

This week was the latter. There were so many songs I just could not include, but really wanted to. Which maybe makes this collection evern more elite…

“My Mind Is a Mountain” – Deftones

San Diego’s finest, Deftones, are back after a five-year drought with a new single, “My Mind Is a Mountain,” that plays like an unreleased track from their 2012 album Koi No Yokan, and that is EXTREMELY my shit.

To be clear: I. Fucking. Love. Deftones. At this point, I’m comfortable saying that they are my favorite band, and I am so excited for what they have on the horizon after hearing this sludge-gaze epic of a song, which is our first taste of the band’s previously teased new album, Private Music.

“Grave” – Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi knows how to command a catchy track. He’s been doing it for more than 15 years now, and it feels like it’s just second nature to him at this point.

His newest song, “Grave,” is somehow both a departure from what you might expect from the artist and also exactly the kind of thing you would expect from him. It’s bass-heavy, infectious, familiar, and genereates a kind of comfort that many artists simply camnnot match.

“Freaking Out A Bit” – Goldfinger feat. Mark Hoppus

Long live pop-punk! Los Angeles punk rock legends Goldfinger have teamed up with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus for a new tune, “Freaking Out a Bit,” and — on top of being a banger of a spiritual sequel to Goldfinger’s “Superman” — it’s the stuff that weekend Summer drives are made of.

“Bodhidharma” – Agriculture

Agriculture has never really followed a formula that you could dissect and decipher, which is what makes them one of the most unique groups of musicians creating weird, heavy music these days.

Today, they dropped “Bodhidharma,” a riff-tastic and multifarious track (thanks, Dictionary.com) that is the first single off of their new album, The Spiritual Sound, which will be released on Oct. 3 on The Flenser.

“(Don’t Get) Close” – Winona Fighter

If someone told you that Winona Fighter was based in Nashville, I bet you would not believe one word coming out of their mouth, but it’s true, and they’re fucking awesome (sounds like you owe Nashville an apology).

Earlier this year, the grungy-punky-rock band dropped their debut Rise Records album, My Apologies To The Chef, and now they’re preparing to release a deluxe edition, out in September. Accompanying the new album release announcement is “(Don’t Get) Close,” a song that I literally can’t believe was recorded in 2025 and not during the golden age of alt-rock in the ’90s.

Honorable Mention: “Superman” – Galactic Empire

Shout-out to Galactic Empire for dropping a fantastically metal cover of John Williams’ “Superman” theme the same weekend that the new DC Comics film opens (which I saw and absolutely loved). This is exactly what you need to get you pumped up for the Man of Tomorrow.

The instrumental heavy metal band’s new album, Cinemetal, drops Oct. 24 via Pure Noise Records, and in addition to this track, will also feature new renditions of themes from movies like Jurassic Park and Back to the Future.