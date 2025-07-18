New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (7/18)

The weekend is finally upon us, and there’s nothing like a crop of new music to herald its arrival.

While you should definitely check out new tunes from Nine Inch Nails and Yungblud that dropped this week, let’s explore some other stuff that fully deserves your attention…

Videos by VICE

“Woke Up/The face” Trippie Redd

Play video

I can see how you would think this is cheating, because it’s technically two songs, but they’re inseparable.

Clocking in at a little over two minutes, “Woke Up” feels like the beginning of something big. It has the synth-laden preamble that makes way for the bass-heavy back half of the track. Then, in comes “The Face,” and you start to see the picture that Trippie’s painting, and it just really fucking hits.

“Cry Cry Cry” – King Princess

Play video

Pop-rock maven King Princess has a new album on the way, and today she gave fans “Cry Cry Cry,” their second taste of new music, after “RIP KP,” the first single from the album.

Frankly, KP couldn’t write a bad song if she tried to, but “Cry Cry Cry” is almost embarrassingly perfect. I already know I’m going to listen to this song forever.

“Blasphemy Made Fresh” – Cryptopsy

Play video

Last year, those Canadian metalheads in Cryptopsy celebrated the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Blasphemy Made Flesh.

Now they’re giving fans a new version of the title track — “Blasphemy Made Fresh” — that features some incredible special guests, including Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings, who contributes an absolutely vicious guitar solo.

“BLK SHEEP” – Oxymorons

Play video

Oxymorons are one of those acts you simply cannot reduce to a genre classification. There are so many sounds fused together in a way that only these dudes can pull off. Today they dropped their newest song, “BLK SHEEP,” and it’s gonna fucking torch your brain.

“Down to Riot” – Cheap Perfume

Play video

Punk is not dead as long as Cheap Perfume has anything to say about it.