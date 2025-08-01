New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (8/1)

There ain’t no Friday like New Music Friday, cause New Music Friday don’t stop! (Yes, I’m ashamed of this, but it’s too late for any of us to do anything about it now.)

Some weeks, New Music Friday is a wasteland, and some weeks it’s a bountiful harvest. This week it was the latter, which made it really tough to narrow down, but I did it!

“Run Rabbit Run” – IDLES

Play video

If you’re one of those “movies never have good soundtracks anymore people,” Idles are here to dump a pint on your head while sucker-punching you in the mouth and calling you a “wanker.”

The Grammy-nominated English band has teamed with Academy Award nominee Darren Aronofsky to provide music for his upcoming crime flick, Caught Stealing, which stars Austin Butler and Matt Smith. This week, they dropped the first song, “Run Rabbit Run,” a slow-burning garage punk tune that feels like it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I’ll Know You’re Not Around” – Dying Wish

Play video

Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, is doing breakdowns better than Dying Wish.

The Portlandians just announced their third album, Flesh Stays Together — dropping September 26th on SharpTone Records — and they gave fans a taste of what’s in store via “I’ll Know You’re Not Around,” the album’s first single. The musical equivalent of a rose, the track is bold and full of beauty, but it will make you bleed.

“Luther” (Kendrick Lamar/SZA Cover) – Iron & Wine and Ben Bridwell (Band Of Horses)

Play video

A decade ago, Iron & Wine teamed up with Band of Horses singer Ben Bridwell for Sing into My Mouth, a collection of cover songs performed as only the two men can.

Now, they’re back with a follow-up project, the Making Good Time EP (available on September 12), and the first single is a cover of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s hit song “Luther.” Frankly, the rendition is infectiously mellow, which I probably should have expected, but am pleasantly surprised.

“A Fool to Believe” – Crypt Sermon

Play video

If you’re looking for a dose straight up dark, heavy metal (laced with a little bit of doom and a pinch of thrash), you need to jam “A Fool to Believe,” the new single from Crypt Sermon.

The song is chock-full of riffs and features an impressively epic vocal performance by frontman Brooks Wilson, both of which you can hear more of when the band drops their new EP, Saturnian Appendices, next week (Aug. 8th).

“Jetpack” – Fleshwater

Play video

Last but certainly not least, Fleshwater rounds out this week’s list with their new song, “Jetpack,” from the forthcoming sophomore album, 2000: In Search of the Endless Sky.

An amalgam of shoegaze, punk, and post-hardcore elements, the new song showcases Fleshwater’s clever blending of offshoot genres, resulting in a sound that feels like a distillation returning to rock, harking back to the 1990s.

I also want to share that I had a chance to see Fleshwater open for the Deftones on tour earlier this year, and they did not waste one second of their set. It was exciting and energetic from the moment they started until the very end, and I highly recommend seeing them on their North American headline tour this September and October with Angel Du$t and Chat Pile in tow (on select dates).