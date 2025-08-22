New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (8/22)

It’s that wondertime time of year again, New Music Friday, where we run down some killer new tracks that you should check out.

But first, some clarity… Last week, there were technical issues that caused our New Music Friday article to post incorrectly, keeping it from fully publishing. Those behind-the-scenes errors have been corrected, but alas, the list is lost to a digital black hole. C’est la vie.. on to the next!

Videos by VICE

“Electric Dreams” – Serj Tankian

Play video

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has announced a new solo project — Covers, Collaborations & Collages — with the first single, “Electric Dreams,” dropping today.

Seemingly borrowing its title from the works of legendary sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick, the acoustic track is a haunting exploration of hopes and fears, as Tankian sings “Electric dreams take me… to your death…”

We might not be getting any new SOAD music anytime soon, but clearly, the unmistakable singer has a lot of creative music still in the tank.

“Perfect Person” – Flo Milli feat. coop

Play video

Sampling Hoobastank’s classic alt-rock masterpiece “The Reason” and smashing it into a trap beat, Flo Milli just dropped an insane bop with “Perfect Person.”

The original track laments not being the best version of yourself, but finding that desire in the love of someone special. This song is almost quite literally the opposite lol

Rather than mourn bad behavior, Flo and coop are owning it, and honestly, sometimes you should just be your most base self. Fuck it.

“Dark Blue (Strings Attached Version) – Jack’s Mannequin

Play video

Jack’s Mannequin, the acclaimed alternative pop rock group led by veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon, surprised fans today with the release of Everything In Transit: Strings Attached EP to celebrate their 20th anniversary, officially.

The project reimagines a handful of the band’s songs from their 2005 debut album, Everything in Transit, and I’m not sure there has ever been a collection of songs more suited to this treatment. Definitely check out their new stringed version of “Dark Blue,” and make sure not to miss this EP.

“One Train” – Show Me The Body

Play video

Show Me The Body just do not fuck around.

The Northeast neo-art-core band is back with a new single, “One Train,” that coasts through on the back of a banjo riff while occasionally dropping a hefty sack of punk on your head. You’ll listen to this one over and over.

“URL” – Action/Adventure

Play video

This right here is just good ass modern pop-punk… a catchy melody, solid riffs, a sing-along chorus, dual vocals, and a nice touch of hardcore.

Hailing from Chicago, Action/Adventure is carrying a torch that will certainly thrill fans of bands like Four Year Strong and A Day to Remember. Look for their brand new album, Ever After, out October 24th via Pure Noise Records.