New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (8/8)

Hey, it’s New Music Friday! Again!

I pieced together an interesting tapestry of options this week, so let’s just jump right in…

“Behind the Clock” – AFI

Four years after the release of their 11th studio album, AFI are back with a brand new single. “Behind the Clock” is the first song of the band’s upcoming 12th album, Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…

The new track is AFI at what might be their most 80s-goth ever: melodic and haunting, a sound they’ve more than perfected.

“P4P” – Kaash Paige featuring Phabo

Leaping a little bit away from the R&B sound that she’s known for, Texas-born singer Kaash Paige just dropped a brand new project, KAASHMYCHECKS, that leans more hip-hop than her previous work.

Along with the album release, Kaash debuted a music video for the song “P4P,” which features rising R&B star Phabo. The beat is reminiscent of old Travis Scott, and the pair’s vocals complement one another so well, making this a track you’ll want to put on repeat.

“ORPHAN//” – KennyHoopla

I fuckin love KennyHoopla. I first discovered him through his 2020 EP, How Will I Rest in Peace if I’m Buried by a Highway?, and I’ve been following his music ever since.

This week, Kenny gives us “ORPHAN//,” the first track off of his forthcoming EP, conditions of an orphan//, due out September 19th via The Orchard. The song is more indie rock than the pop-punk-inspired music he’s become known for, and it’s phenomenal. Some of the credit likely goes to Paramore’s Zac Farro, who helped produce Kenny’s new songs, including this one.

“Richless and Bitchless” – Boltcutter featuring Chain Gang

PNW bruisers Boltcutter are to do one thing and one thing only… absolutely fuck shit up.

Ushering in their debut LP, Still Broke — which drops in October — Boltcutter have unleashed “Richless and Bitchless,” a grinding slam track that feels like the soundtrack to a billionaire being robbed at gunpoint.

“Nazi Punks Fuck Off” – Evergreen Terrace

This, all day, every day. On repeat, windows down, loud as hell.

Hardcore heavyweights Evergreen Terrace put their fingerprint on the classic Dead Kennedys track we all know and love. Sing it loud, sing it proud: “Nazi Punks Fuck Off!”