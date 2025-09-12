New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (9/12)

Happy New Music Friday, again!

It’s a wild week for new tunes, because apparently everyone decided that mid-September was the perfect time to drop new music. I’m definitely not mad about it though…

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” – Limp Bizkit

This feels just like when the Bizkit boys came back in 2021 with “Dad Vibes.” It’s groovy and fun; just distinctively Limp Bizkit from the title to Fred Durst’s bizarre rhymes.

I have no idea if this is a precursor to more new Bizkit tunes, but I sure as hell hope so.

“Sticks and Stones” – Mudvayne

Hey, let’s keep this nu-metal revival going…

Mudvayne are back and… I don’t want to say “better than ever” cause that’s kinda dramatic, but man, this shit is just so good. The band’s newest single is “Sticks and Stones,” and it comes on the heels of “Hurt People Hurt People,” which was the band’s first new single in 16 years.

The song just hits, and has this killer riff at the end that feels so good. Jam this one loud.

“Moneyfly” – MadMaxx with Rick Ross, Juicy J, and Lunchmoney Lewis

Heralded as one of the most versatile, up-and-coming producers, MadMaxx has worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and modern R&B, like Doja Cat, Kevin Gates, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, Miguel, Becky G, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Lil Wayne, and Ty Dolla $ign.

This week, he dropped a brand new single, “Moneyfly,” featuring Rick Ross, Juicy J, and Lunchmoney Lewis. You won’t be able to get this one out of your head or off your stereo.

“Widowmaker” – Silverstein

Today, Silverstein dropped Pink Moon: the second chapter in their 16-song double album, alongside the previously released Antibloom. The projects were “conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree,” and it’s clear that the experience did something to the band.

With three singles from the album already out, I’m gonna recommend that you check out “Widowmaker,” one of the other new tracks on the album. It’s just a musical kick in the face. I love it.

“Longsword (4th Place)” – Bicycle Inn

I dig Bicycle Inn because there’s something about their sound that pays homage to the emo of yesteryear while still feeling wildly original. The band’s newest track, “Longsword (4th Place),” marks their first new release since their acclaimed sophomore EP Baldr the Beautiful is Dead, is Dead was released in 2022.

In a statement on the tune, Bicycle Inn said: “Longsword is about the struggle of mundanity; doing just enough, scraping by and ‘making the cut.’ It embodies the moment of realization in which it is no longer sustainable to keep doing what you are doing, because it is actively disintegrating you. You have become this ‘Saint of the Rut;’ a perfect representation of stagnancy.”