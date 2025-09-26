New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (9/26)

Ah… another glorious New Music Friday.

I feel like it’s fair to say that, yet again, the sounds are a bit all over the place, but we love an eclectic list, don’t we folks…?

Videos by VICE

“I Don’t Belong Anywhere” – Dying Wish

Play video

I’ve long praised the thunderous hardcore talent that is Dying Wish, and they’re back with a brand new album, Flesh Stays Together, that only serves to prove I’ve been right all along.

Along with the new records, Dying Wish dropped a new video for the track “I Don’t Belong Anywhere.” It’s as alluring as it is pummeling, and the breakdown is *chef’s kiss.* Even a ong legacy bands, there is just no one out there torchbearing for the importance of breakdowns the way Dying Wish does.

“The Tongass” – Goth Babe

Play video

From incredibly heavy to incredibly mellow… I woke up to the news that Goth Babe dropped a new three-song EP, Tongass National Forest, including the title-ish track “The Tongass.”

In a post on Instagram, Goth Babe explained that “this EP was inspired by a kayak trip I had exploring The Tongass, in SE Alaska this summer.” Frankly, I hope he takes more trips like this and feels inspired, because what he’s crafted here is just beautiful.

“Brujeria” – Cain Culto

Play video

Cain Culto is the dark-pop Anti-savior that we need. I first became aware of him when I saw him headline the Fashion stage at Seattle’s Bumbershoot music festival last month, and I was instantly captivated.

His newest single, “Brujeria,” is salacious and unholy. You need it.

“Jealousy” – Deathsleep feat. Zach “Zackass” Holmes

Play video

Lastly… Deathsleep is a post-hardcore band from Bend, OR, featuring drummer Ben Rosette, who also plays in Strawberry Girls.

The band has one project out now, Irish Goodbye, an EP they dropped earlier this year. This week, they dropped a brand new song, “Jealousy,” which features guest vocals by Zach “Zackass” Holmes. Yes, that Zackass, from Jackass Forever. The tune is infectious as hell and ticks all the right emo boxes.

“Forget Me” – Trxy!

Play video

Technically… this song dropped last week, but I missed NMF last week, so we’re gonna let it slide…

I should start like a “Stephen’s Shoegaze Corner” or something because it never fails that one of these fuzzy songs sinks its hooks into me. Trxy! is only 19 years old, I’m told, but the dude is already making some profoundly impressive music. Enter his newest single: “Forget Me.” It’s low and slow, like good barbecue.