New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (9/5)

Happy New Music Friday!

I feel like this week’s roster is pretty eclectic, from indie darlings to hardcore heavyweights and a couple of things in between. So let’s take a look…

“Loser” – Tame Impala

Look, I probably don’t have to convince you to listen to new Tame Impala music, but let me try.

The Australian psych-rock virtuoso has a new album, Deadbeat (out 8/17), on the way, and he just dropped the project’s second single, “Loser.” The song is a self-depricating, sauntering tune with an accompanying music video that stars Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. This is the kind of groove you need in your life right now, trust me.

“Destroy Me” – President

Several months ago, I put President down as an “honorable mention” on a new Music Friday list, for their very first single, “In The Name of the Father.” At the time, I said that their Sleep Token-esque approach to masked musical art left me “intrigued and paying attention.”

I can’t tell you how much this remains true, and more. I am, frankly, obsessed with their beautifully melodic metalcore blend and soul-baring songwriting. This new single, “Destroy Me,” has been no exception. It’s gorgeous, raw, and heavy. The holy trinity of a good song.

“Owe Me” – Buddah Bless feat. Kodak Black

After making beats for some of the biggest names in hip-hop (Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, and Future, just to name a few), NYC-born, ATL-raised producer Buddah Bless is coming out from behind the board. His newest single is “Owe Me,” an exotic trap track that features the inimitable Kodak Black. This one you’ll want to play loud and often.

“Spill The Juice” – Slothrust

This is the epitome of a song you didn’t know you needed.

Slothrust is back with another new single, after dropping their first new single in two years — “Wildcard” — just one month ago. The time, the dynamic rock duo has crafted a jazzy, R&B-esque tune full of salacious desire and infinite groove. It fucks.

“Watch Your Step” – Two-Piece

Two-Piece describes themselves as “DIRTY SOUTH BEATDOWN STRAIGHT FROM THE FLORIDA SWAMPS,” and there is just no better way to define their sound. It’s mean. It’s fast. It’s music to steal catalytic converters to. The band’s new album, Florida, drops on 10/9.