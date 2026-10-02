New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (10/02)

Happy New Music Friday, friends!

This week, I’ll not waste a lot of time. There are some really killer jams out now, and I’ve got five I think you should definitely check out.

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“To Whom It May Concern” by A Perfect Circle

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A Perfect Circle is back this week with a new single, “To Whom It May Concern”. The track is an ethereal trip with a fluid melody perfectly matching frontman Maynard James Keenan’s impressive vocals. The track features beautiful harmony and a comforting rhythm; it’s unique and exactly what my soul needed from A Perfect Circle at this moment.

Along with the new track, the iconic supergroup has announced a slew of new North American tour dates for 2027.

“Why Don’t You Say So” by Dexter and the Moonrocks, feat. Avery Anna

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Dexter and the (Motherf**kin) Moonrocks. This band makes me really excited for both the present and future of rock.

Today, the band releases their debut studio album, Friends That I Don’t Like, and I can’t recommend it enough. With the record comes the band’s music video for “Why Don’t You Say So”, a new single featuring singer-songwriter Avery Anna.

Like, every time I think the Dexter fellas have written their most 90s song, they go and do it even harder. And then you add in Avery’s immaculate voice, and it’s the 2026 equivalent of Local H and PJ Harvey collaborating.

You’re gonna love this. I know it.

“Outbreak” by P.O.D., featuring Corey Brandan of Norma Jean

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Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition!

So-Cal nu-metal icons P.O.D. just dropped their first new single in two years: “Outbreak”. The track is a pummeling nu-core tune reminiscent of something from the band’s breakout record The Fundamental Elements of Southtown.

Joining them is Corey Brandan of Norma Jean, whose inimitable vocals add an ominous element that I feel is crucial to the song’s impact. It’s really good, but Brandan makes it scary.

“Fell A** Backwards” by Hudson Freeman

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Hudson Freeman is just on f**king fire lately. The NYC-based singer-songwriter has a brand new song out this week, “Fell A** Backwards”, featuring Sophie Brown, and it’s another banger, if I’m still allowed to say that.

I realize that art is subjective. So when I say this is a “flawlessly executed indie tune pumping with the heart of Americana”, you have really no idea what that means. But I hope you’ll trust me when I urge you to find out for yourself, because this one is addictive.

“Spill Your Guts” by Cyadine

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If you love that crossover sound—a little bit thrashy and a lot hardcore—you’re gonna love Cyadine.

Hailing from The Wolverine State, these heavy metal marauders just dropped their debut album—Violence in Measure—via Hardlore Records. I say this all the time, but you SHOULD jam this entire record, but if you need something to hook you, it’s gonna be “Spill Your Guts”.

Photo by Travis Shinn