New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (10/09)

Well, well, well. If it isn’t our old friend, New Music Friday.

This week, we have a solid collection of new heavy tunes, with a couple of fun, experimental tracks in between to give you a breather. It’s all great stuff, and I hope you find your new favorite song.

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“Hunter” by Deafheaven

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Surprise! Deafheaven just released a secret project, and it’s everything you didn’t know you needed.

The record is an EP titled At Work in the Fields of the Bomb. The title is a reference to Robert Del Tredici’s photography book that documents the ordinary people and places involved in producing nuclear weapons.

That connection right there is deeply noticeable in the soundtrack that the Bay Area blackgaze band has crafted. The tentative thing feels like the musical equivalent of an A-bomb assembly line.

As part of the project’s unexpected roll-out, Deafheaven has released a short film music video for the song “Hunter”. It’s a vicious, searing track with some incredibly impressive precision musicianship. By the time the 7+ minutes are up, you’ll be very excited that there are still two more tracks.

“Warrior Spirit” by The Interrupters

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Los Angeles punk stalwarts, The Interrupters, are back this week with a killer nu-wavy tune. Titled “Warrior Spirit”, the track is almost closer to Blondie than is to, say, Rancid, and that’s absolutely not a bad thing.

It’s interesting, the tune essentially just swaps the horns element from the band’s familiar ska style and swaps it with some drum machine dynamics, and it’s really f**kin’ cool.

“Precinct 3” by POWER TRIP

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Six years after the death of beloved frontman Riley Gale, Texas thrashers Power Trip are back with two new songs: “Precinct 3” and “Scavenger“.

Fugitive’s Seth Gilmore is behind the mic now, and it’s clear that his contributions have helped the band reignite their flame. And let me tell you, that flame is burning bright and hot. Taking “Precinct 3”, for example, the dudes just shred like madmen. It’s a scorcher with the thrashiest breakdown this side of modern hardcore.

It’s really good to have these dudes writing new music again.

“Voice In My Knives / Poseedora De Mi Sombra” by The Mars Volta

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Ok, this one’s a journey, so you’ll wanna buckle in.

The Mars Volta has released a near 20-minute double track, dubbed “Voice In My Knives / Poseedora De Mi Sombra”. It serves as the third preview of their upcoming album, Lucro Sucio; Unfinished Business, out November 20.

There is just so much going on here, and all of it is phenomenal. The Mars Volta are nothing if not wildly eclectic, and they just go full jam band here, complete with some funky bass/guitar and organ. It goes off like a psychedelic blues session or church tent revival.

Can I get a Hallelujah?

“Crown in the Grave” by Trivium

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Last, and far from least, we have the new track, “Crown in the Grave”, by Trivium. These guys just know how to write a metal song. They put their hearts and heads in with equal importance and always deliver a banger. This one’s no exception.

The riffs are riffing (that chug at the end is *chef’s kiss*); frontman Matt Heafy’s vocals sound as great as ever, and I’ll be damned if the addition of drummer Alex Rüdinger wasn’t one of the best decisions they have ever made. This drum work is elite on a level I couldn’t have comprehended before.

Trivum’s new album, Crown in the Grave, is out Nov. 20, 2026.

Feature photo by Liam Stewart