New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (10/16)

Happy New Music Friday, friends! I am glad you made it through another week. You deserve some fresh tunes for all your trouble.

First off, I want to encourage you to check out our exclusive with Eva Elfie, featuring the premiere of her debut single along with a short interview conversation. If you dig dark, otherworldly electronic jams, this one is for you.

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Next, I hope you’ll scroll through our weekly list and hear the new music from some really memorable and profound artists. Starting with some heavy metal legends.

“Splatter-Fu” by Gwar

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The Scumdogs of the Universe are back, baby!

Gwar has announced a brand new project: GWAR and the Last Drive-In-Stein. It’s a split/collaborative album with horror master Joe Bob Briggs and his Shudder series The Last Drive-In. Side A of the album will be some new Gwar tunes, and Side B will feature John Brennan and the Bigfeet, the official Last Drive-In house band.

As part of the project, Brenne penned “Splatter-Fu” for the unholy leaders of the Bohabs, and the hard rockin’ tune is our first taste of the record. If you expected anything less than Gwar doing what they do best, well, I’m happy to disappoint you.

“KISS ME LIKE YOU MISS HER” by ADULT LEISURE

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If you’re looking for some fresh new alt-rock in your life, look no further than Bristol, England’s Adult Leisure.

The band has announced that they signed with American label Big Loud Rock, a partnership they sealed with the new single “Kiss Me Like You Miss Her”. It’s a ditty that’s catchy as hell. There’s some early 90s shoegaze guitar tone and a dirty disco rhythm that just forces you to groove with it.

You’ll get addicted to this one.

“VAGABOND” by KING BUFFALO

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I love the riff on this song so. f**king. much. It’s got this clear stoner metal energy, but there’s also a little post-grunge element to it that feels really good.

King Buffalo ARE those dudes. They jam so hard and leave nothing on the table. The new tune is called “Vagabond”. It’ll be featured on their new independent record, Doomsayer, which is out on Dec. 4.

“Trick Of The Night” by Reiyo The Giant

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Reiyo The Giant is a beautiful anomaly who doesn’t fit into any box you try to build for her.

The genre-defying singer has announced her debut album, Trick Of The Night, heralded by a haunting, atmospheric title track. Her smooth, smoky voice glazes through a trip-hop-esque soundtrack. As it intensifies, her jazzy vocals take center stage with vulnerability and soul, leaving you haunted.

The ‘Temilotzin’ EP by TZOMPANTLI

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Hailing from Southern California, Tzompantli is one of the most important bands in heavy music these days. The indigenous metal band writes and performs as a channeling of their ancestors, and their songs exude that spiritual maturity.

This week, the band steps outside their typical sound and brings forth an organic, acoustic offering. Dubbed the Temilotzin EP, these three naturalistic and tribal melodies find Tzompantli paying homage to their deep roots and rich heritage. Find the complete project wherever you stream music, but please consider supporting it through Bandcamp.

Feature image courtesy of Pit Records