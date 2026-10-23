New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (10/23)

Happy New Music Friday, friends!

You made it through another week, and you deserve some new tunes as a reward! Enjoy!

Videos by VICE

“OVER THE VIOLENT SUN” by Tony Iommi

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Heavy metal godfather Tony Iommi drops his newest solo album, From The Dark, featuring the song “Over The Violent Sun”.

You should definitely listen to the entire record, but this track is a killer starting point. With a killer band behind him and vocalist Jørn Lande behind the mic, Iommi has crafted a dark, powerful metal epic. It’s very reminiscent of Black Sabbath’s Heaven and Hell album/spin-off supergroup.

Queue it up and just wait for that solo at the end. It is *chef’s kiss*.

“Panic Attack” by MXPX

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The legendray PNW Punkers are back and as good as ever!

Today, the band released “Panic Attack”, a new song from their forthcoming 12th studio album, Living In The Chaos.

This is good ol’ fashion pop-punk the way god intended: fun, fast, and friendly. It’s got a driving drum beat, dope guitar riffs, and anthemic vocals.

Play this one loud, with the windows down, and sing along!

“Runaway” by The Yagas

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Fronted by actress Vera Farmiga, The Yagas seem hell-bent on their mission to revive 80s goth rock.

Somewhere between Blondie and the Sisters of Mercy falls “Runaway”, The Yagas’ newest single. There are some great New Wave elements at play here, and there’s an underlying manical quality that’s held down by a really solid rhythm section.

It all crescendos into a great guitar solo, heralding the end. Make sure you add this one to your Halloween 2026 playlist.

“Let There Be Light” by Polyphia

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I’m gonna be screaming Polyphia’s praises for all my days.

The instrumental prog metal band has finally unveiled their fifth album, Be Not Afraid, and it’s just banger after banger.

AS part of the album’s rollout, the band has released a music video for the song “Let There Be Light”, and I don’t know that there’s a better way to define what is happening here. The track is bright; it moves with Polyphia’s well-honed sense of timing; and overall it just feels like being bathed in a warm, comforting light.

I’m gonna call this Djent Gospel, and I am so here for it.

“Crackology” by PeelingFlesh

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Finally, anchoring the list this week, is the Oklahoma boys from PeelingFlesh.

The slam band dropped a new tune this week, “Crackology”, and it’s an absolute a**-beater.

There’s really not anything else you need me to say.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage