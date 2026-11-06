New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (11/06)

Happy New Music Friday everyone!

This week leans pretty heavy, if I’m being honest. There is something metal, or metal adjacent, about each track, and I promise I didn’t do it on purpose. That’s just where the vibes led me.

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“Wounds I’ve made” by Burn Eternal

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I have been WAITING for this one man.

Adam D. (Killswitch Engage) and Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage) have reunited for a new project: Burn Eternal. This week, they released their first song, “Wounds I’ve Made”.

This is like elevated ’06 metalcore. It’s got riffs, chuggs, breakdowns, and Howard Jones belting and screaming like a MFer. I don’t want to be all “this one’s for us aging scene kids,” but like, it is.

“Remorse” by Thrown Into Exile, feat. Michael Amott of Arch Enemy

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While were’re talking about metal, this new Thrown Into Exile track is a BEAST.

Titled “Remorse”, the song is deeply melodic with some truly captivating blackend moments. Think Lorna Shore meets Trivium. There’s some really impressive songwriting here. From the rhythmic execution, through the haunting guitar shredding/melodies, and frontman Joshua Santos’ commanding vocals.

And lest I forget: the man himself, Michael Amott of Arch Enemy, delivers a solo so beautiful and flawless, it belongs in the godd**n Louvre.

“Bleed American” (Jimmy Eat World cover) by Evergreen Terrace

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One of my favorite records of all time is Evergreen Terrace’s Writer’s Block. For my money, that is the best cover album. Full stop. I still listen to it quite often.

So you can imagine my surprise when I discovered that they were back on their bulls**t and had recorded a cover of Jimmy Eat World’s “Bleed American”.

Look, you really just have to hear for yourself, but this is such a brilliantly arranged cover. It’s hard and heavy when it needs to be, and never betrays the heart of the song. I really dig it, and I think you will too.

“Out of My Skin” by Scro

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In a world of producers turning to more personal artistry, Scro stands out. With a prog-metal background and having worked with the likes of Julia Wolf, he has an expertly honed ear for blending sounds.

This week, Scro unveiled a remarkable new single, Out of my Skin. It’s just got everything. There’s quite a bit of shoegaze; some hyperpop moments, djent-y guitars, and torrential vocals shifting between clean singing and bloodcurdling screams. No doubt, this is a master craftsman at work.

“Call It What It Really Is” by Lucky Shot

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If someone asked me today, right now, “what is hardcore?” My response would be to send them this song.

Lucky Shot is not f**king around, and their new song, “Call It What It Really Is”, is 100 percent, pure hardcore. It’s got guts; it’s angry; and it’s under two minutes. They make their point, and they don’t mince words. The way hardcore is supposed to be.

Feature image photo by J. Shearer/WireImage