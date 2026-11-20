Happy New Music Friday!

We’ve got a slew of great new tracks for you guys this week, but first I want to make sure I mention another new project: The Bad News EP by Buddy Red. It’s a great blues-heavy project with lots of classic rock sensibility and some punky vibes. I had the opportunity to chat with Buddy Red, and he shared how it all came together.

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So make sure to hit the link and check that out, but also keep scrolling for this week’s lineup of new tunes!

“SPEAKING IN TONGUES” by Bruce Dickinson

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Heavy metal legend Bruce Dickinson is back with a new solo album, Psychogod, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2024 album The Mandrake Project. Renowned as the voice of Iron Maiden, Dickinson heralds his new record with “Speaking in Tongues”. It’s a heavy metal odyssey with spiritual implications, and it just might unlock something in you.

As part of the new album rollout, Dickinson will hit the road with his solo band (while also doing a run of Iron Maiden gigs) in 2027. Psychogod is out on March 27, 2027, and preorders are now live.

“My War” by Kerry King

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From one metal icon to another, Slayer guitarist Kerry King also has a new solo tune out this week.

The Thrash King has unveiled “My War” from his sophomore solo album, The End Of All Gods, out Feb 12th via Reigning Phoenix Music. Boasting a supergroup of musicians— including Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph—King’s new track is unrelenting and vicious. As if you expected anything less than sheer brutality.

Next year, fans will be able to catch King and his band on tour with Megadeth and Anthrax on the Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations 2027 North American tour. This is probably the closest we’re going to get to a Big 4 tour ever again, so I would strongly urge you to get out to a show.

“Hound” by Julien Baker

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Julien Baker has this quiet assuredness about them that is so fascinating. Like, one of those people who says little, but sees a lot, and knows a lot more than your own hubris gives them credit for.

This translates musically in Baker’s new song, “Hound”. The track is a real roller coaster ride; slowly building, taking you through peaks and drops, before ending like the sky is crashing down on top of your head. The musicianship is unrivaled, and Baker’s voice is so gracefully forlorn.

“Hound” is taken from Baker’s fourth studio album, This World or the Next, which will be released on February 12, 2027.

“Fell Spur” by Wayfarer

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Colorado doom metal band Warfarer has been slowly turning into a Louis L’Amour book for some time now, and they’ve finally written their “Haunted Mesa“.

This week, the black metal band released their sixth album, Riders of the Setting Sun, and it’s a compelling evolution of their sound. The record is a haunting Western epic, with atmospheric energy achieved through a clever use of organic acoustics.

I highly recommend the song “Fell Spur”. But you should really listen to the whole thing. I promise you, there’s just nothing right now that sounds like this.

“Frontline Livin’” by Oh Sleeper

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After seven years, Texas metalcore veterans Oh, Sleeper are back with “Frontline Livin’”, the first single from their forthcoming new album, Back To The Wild.

I say with absolute zero facetiousness: these guys have never missed. Not once. Hang a sign on the door that says “bangers only.” This new track is no exception. It’s a masterful execution of Oh, Sleeper’s complex, prog-core sound, with frontman Micha Kinard offering one of his most commanding vocal performances to date.

You gotta play this one loud as hell.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip