New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (12/12)

Haul out the holly and crank those Bluetooth speakers, because New Music Friday is here again!

The holidays are in full swing, and Christmas is creeping closer. But… I still didn’t put any festive songs on the list. So, as an “honorable mention,” I want to encourage you all to check out Sophia Stel’s cover of Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.” It’s one of the best holiday tune covers I’ve heard in years.

Videos by VICE

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get into it!

“Satisfaction Skank” by Fatboy Slim and the Rolling Stones

Play video

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim is back at it. This time, the Funk Soul Brother sampled one of the greatest rock bands to ever grace the stage: The Rolling Stones.

Sampling the band’s iconic tune “Satisfaction”, FBS smashes it into his brand of groovy dance jams. The result is a hypnotically satisfying tune that feels simultaneously fresh and vintage.

“Bag” by Slay Squad

Play video

If you grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, Slay Squad is EXTREMELY your s***. These dudes deliver the most pummeling nu-metal this side of the millennium, and you cannot sleep on them.

This week, they dropped the new song “Bag”, along with a Dead Presidents-themed music video that just goes so f***in’ hard.

“birthday card//” by KennyHoopla

Play video

Emo revivalist KennyHoopla is a master of his craft. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone doing what he does with emo music and achieving the same level of quality.

Last week, he dropped the deluxe version of his widely loved EP conditions of an orphan// via The Orchard, featuring two new singles, and now he’s shared the video for one of the new songs: “birthday card//”. I guarantee it’ll become your new obsession.

“A Pure Expression” by Promised The World

Play video

I’ve put I Promised The World on a New Music Friday before, and it is 100 percent because I am an aging scene kid with a penchant for nostalgia. These guys fully deliver that.

Their new song, “A Pure Expression”, is classic 2000s metalcore at its finest, and my little two-step-moshing heart is just enamored.

“Carrion Ladder” by Archspire

Play video

Archspire is a killer tech-death metal band that pulls off s*** I couldn’t have even imagined. I saw them open for Gwar once years ago, and they absolutely blew me away.

This week, the band dropped the new song, “Carrion Ladder”, which decimates your brain with arpeggios and rapid-fire vocals. I’m going to be jamming this one for a long time.