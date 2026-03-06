New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (3/6)

This week, New Music Friday kind of snuck up on me.

I was preoccupied with a couple of new songs: “Lost in D.C.” by The (John) Candy, and “Burial” by Anne Hathaway, from the soundtrack to her new A24 film, Mother Mary. I strongly suggest you go check out both of those, but first, check out these five other new tracks!

“Lay Down Your Soul” by Venom

The pits of Hell have split the Earth and unleashed The Godfathers of Black Metal.

Those maniacal Englishmen in Venom, who paved the road of macabre metal nearly 50 years ago, are back. The band has announced a new album, Into Oblivion, and the first single is “Lay Down Your Soul”. Never ones to water down their unholy message, this track is real fast and thrashy, just the way the Dark Lord intended.

“Mutt That Bih” by The Scythe (Denzel Curry, 1900Rugrat, and Key Nyata)

The second single from Denzel Curry’s rap supergroup project, The Scythe, “Mutt That Bih” is absolute fire. Scorching. I’m talking, burning-down-Chicago-in-the-1800s kind of heat.

It’s a very infectious beat. Just worms its way into your brain and sets up shop. Curry is as brilliant as always, and Nyata is a clear force to be reckoned with. There’s also something to be said for how 1900Rugrat continues to prove he’s more than earned his spot in the scene. I cannot recommend this one enough.

“PETSMART” by Ben Lapidus

I’ve been following Ben Lapidus for a few years now, and I still have no idea how the guy wants to be perceived. But I love everything he does.

He just released a full studio version of his “PETSMART” song, and proving he’s an aging hardcore kid, it is complete with pummeling breakdowns and throaty screaming vocals. There’s also a very palpable level of anger. He seems genuinely p***ed off at not knowing if it’s “Pet Smart” or “Pet’s Mart,” and I respect that.

“Wacha Trucha” by Cypress Hill and Alemán

If a more classic Cali hip-hop vibe is what you seek, look no further than the legends: Cyprus Hill. Joined by Mexican rapper Alemán, the crew just dropped the new song “Wacha Trucha”. I swear to you, if I didn’t know better already, someone could have told me that this song was from the mid-90s, and I would have believed them.

“TTG” by Southpaw FLHC

Last but never least, Florida hardcore brawlers Southpaw FLHC dropped a new track this week. Titled “TTG” (which stands for “trained to go”), this is real motherf***ing hardcore right here. It’s mean and heavy, like an angry bull.